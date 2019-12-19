CAA protests: Prohibitory orders imposed in Bengaluru for three days

Protests against the Citizenship Act in Bengaluru. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal/File) Protests against the Citizenship Act in Bengaluru. (Express Photo/Ralph Alex Arakal/File)

In a late evening decision on Wednesday the Bengaluru city police imposed prohibitory orders for three days in the city under section 144 of the CrPC to prevent gatherings to protest the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

The prohibitory orders will be in place from Thursday morning to Saturday night Bengaluru police commissioner Bhaskar Rao said.

“During this period, there is not going to be any kind of protest, demonstration or procession, either for or against the Citizenship Amendment Act. The fundamental right to protest stops when somebody else is going to be affected. This decision will ensure that Bangalore runs peacefully,” Rao said after declaring the orders.

“Schools, colleges, educational institutions, markets, malls will function normally. Even buses, banks, offices will function normally but the prohibitory order will apply only for protests,” he said.

The Bengaluru police had earlier granted permission to a consortium of activist and Leftist groups to stage a sit-in protest under the common banner of ‘National Action against CAA’ called ‘Hum Bharat Ke Log.’

“The decision to allow protests is the discretion of the police. We will not allow protest marches and processions as these can be hijacked by outside elements. Only sit-in protests will be held,” the police commissioner had stated earlier on Wednesday.

The police claimed the decision to impose prohibitory orders was dictated by reports of plans for unregulated protests in different parts of the city over the weekend and a call for a bandh on December 19.

According to a PTI report, prohibitory orders were imposed in Mangaluru as well.

The ban in Mangaluru would be for two days from Thursday morning till Saturday midnight, the report said.

