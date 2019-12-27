CAA protests LIVE updates: UP on high alert ahead of Friday prayers, internet snapped in 21 districts

Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Protest Today Live News Updates: Security has been beefed up and patrolling intensified in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Friday prayers even as internet services continued to remain suspended in 21 districts in the wake of widespread protests against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Police staged a flag march in sensitive areas in order to avoid a repeat of last Friday’s violence in Gorakhpur and also held a meeting with peace committees in all circle and police station areas.
Paramilitary force personnel and state police force will be deployed and drone cameras will be used to ensure security on Friday, District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan said.
Meanwhile, fresh protests are scheduled to take place in various other cities, including Delhi and Mumbai.
"Law and order situation in Uttar Pradesh is absolutely under control, we continue to have a strategic deployment of forces, Special Investigation Teams have been formed to investigate cases. We have suspended internet services in 21 districts, they will be restored as and when the situation demands," O P Singh, UP DGP, told ANI. He added, "We are not touching innocents and we will not spare the people who were involved in it (violence). And that is the reason we have arrested active members of many organisations, whether it is PFI or any other political parties."
Five leading citizens based in Ahmedabad have filed a petition in the Gujarat High Court on Thursday challenging the continuous issuance of orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and Gujarat Police Act Section 37, specifically seeking the quashing of two such orders issued on December 13 and December 10. The state is expected to submit instructions at the next hearing on January 9, 2020. The petition moved by professors affiliated with various universities and businesspersons based in the in the city highlighted that such orders are issued in Ahmedabad “in a routine course of manner and in the identically worded texts”, further submitting that such orders under Section 144 “are operating in the entire city of Ahmedabad for years without providing any notice before or after the passing of the same” and compliance can be expected from citizens only if such orders are notified to the public at large.
The planned march against the citizenship law, NRC and National Population Register (NPR) from Byculla to CSMT has been curtailed to a demonstration at Azad Maidan after Mumbai Police denied permission for the rally over the six-km route that passes through some of the most congested parts of the city. The protest will now take place at Azad Maidan from 3 pm. “We were not given police permission for the rally. The police told us permission was refused for fear of violence. However, the struggle will continue,” said an organiser. Called “inquilab morcha”, the protest is expected to see participation by students of Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University, Aligarh Muslim University, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, IIT Bombay and Mumbai University, NGOs and ordinary citizens, as witnessed on December 19 at August Kranti Maidan.
In Gujarat, the Vadodara cyber police issued a notice to Zuber Gopalani, an activist who is also the chairman of the Minority Development and Protection Foundation, seeking an explanation on a social media post in which Gopalani allegedly urged the Muslim community to boycott professionals supporting the controversial citizenship law. Later an FIR was lodged against Gopalani, Sagir Ahmed Abdul Ghani Ansari, who held the Twitter accounts where the post was made and Mohammad Soaib Mohammad Kadiwala for circulating the message on WhatsApp.
Ten days after protesters vandalised a police station and set fire to vehicles in Mau district of Uttar Pradesh, Mirzahadi Chowk market, the scene of the first incident of violence during the ongoing protests against the citizenship law and NRC in the state, on Thursday seemed peaceful on the surface, though with an underlying sense of anxiety. Niyad Ahmad’s house, with several shops, including his two general stores, a Western Union office and a footwear store, is located right on the chowk. Dakshintola police station, which was vandalised, with parts of the boundary wall damaged and computers inside broken, is barely 100 metres away. Ten days on, with his four sons still in jail, Ahmad, 74, is in no shape to open his shops yet. “They look after business; there is no one who can handle it,” he said.
In Delhi, police are keeping an eye on social media to check rumours. "Delhi Police is ready to deal with any situation. As a precautionary measure, police have deployed several company forces in some areas. Police are also monitoring social networking sites to check rumours," MS Randhawa, PRO, Delhi Police, was quoted as saying by ANI.
The death toll in violence during the protests in Uttar Pradesh climbed to 19 after two injured men died in Delhi hospitals early on Thursday. Mohammad Haroon (30), who was admitted to AIIMS with a bullet lodged in his neck, died early Thursday morning. Mohammad Shafeeq (40), who was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital on Tuesday, also died Thursday. Officials said the 19 dead were from Firozabad (6), Meerut (4), Kanpur (3), Sambhal (2), Bijnor (2), Lucknow (1) and Varanasi (1). An official statement said 288 policemen were injured in the violence, 61 with gunshot injuries.
In UP, according to figures released by the DGP Headquarters, the 327 cases lodged so far relate to charges of arson, vandalism, attempt to murder, rioting, attack on police force and violation of CrPC Section 144. Preventive detentions have been made under CrPC Section 151 (arrest to prevent the commission of cognizable offences). Officials said notices have been issued to 372 people, allegedly involved in acts of violence resulting in damage of public property, for recovery through attachment of their properties. Majority notices have been issued in Moradabad, Lucknow, Firozabad and Gorakhpur.
Internet services were suspended in half a dozen western Uttar Pradesh districts on Thursday night as a precautionary measure. The services have been suspended in Meerut, Ghaziabad, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr, Shamli and will be resumed on Friday evening, administration and police officials of these districts told PTI. In Agra, internet services will be suspended from 8 am till 6 pm on Friday, Additional Superintendent of Police, Ravi Kumar said. In Bulandshahr, the services were shut at 5 pm on Thursday and will be resumed on Saturday morning, Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Singh said.
Among the people arrested in Lucknow are social activist and Congress worker Sadaf Jafar, retired IPS officer S R Darapuri (75), lawyer Mohammad Shueb (76), theatre artist Deepak Kabir, Robin Verma and Pawan Rao Ambedkar. Darapuri, Shueb and Robin are members of the Rihai Manch while Pawan is a social activist. Shueb was initially under house arrest but he was picked up after the December 19 violence and arrested for allegedly instigating people to protest.
Security was mounted and patrolling intensified in sensitive areas across Uttar Pradesh to ensure peace during Friday prayers. Paramilitary force personnel and state police force have been deployed, and drone cameras are being used to ensure security on Friday, Gorakhpur District Magistrate Vijyendra Pandiyan was quoted as saying by PTI.
