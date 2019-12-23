Follow Us:
Monday, December 23, 2019
CAA, NRC protests LIVE updates: Congress to hold ‘satyagrah’ at Rajghat today

CAA protests LIVE news updates: Rahul Gandhi tweeted, "It’s critical to show that you’re an Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah."

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 23, 2019 10:22:36 am
CAA protests LIVE updates: Former prime minister Manmohan Singh, Congress President Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi.

CAA protests LIVE updates: The Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, will hold a ‘satyagrah’ at Rajghat — a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi — at 3 pm to protest against the “hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah”.

Amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress is demanding protection  for the Constitution and the rights of people enshrined in it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to urge the youth of the country to join him at Rajghat. “Dear Students & Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it’s critical to show that you’re an Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” he tweeted.

Top party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the ‘satyagrah dharna’ till the evening.

Meanwhile, fourteen of the 16 persons who were killed during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act over the last four days in UP succumbed to “firearm injuries”, senior police officers from eight districts confirmed to The Indian Express. For over a week, the country has witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), especially in combination with the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    10:14 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    DMK-led alliance to protest against CAA in Chennai, heavy police force deployed

    Heavy police force has been deployed in Chennai in the wake of a protest march by the DMK-led alliance against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA).

    10:04 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Sonia Gandhi, Rahul, Priyanka to hold protest at Rajghat at 3 pm

    Amid nationwide agitations against the amended citizenship act, the Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, has decided to stage a 'satyagraha' at Rajghat on Monday afternoon, demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people as enshrined in it. Top leaders of the party, including its former president Rahul Gandhi and its general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are likely to participate in the 'satyagrah dharna' till the evening.

    09:57 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Join me to protest against hate, violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah: Rahul Gandhi

    09:45 (IST)23 Dec 2019
    Welcome to our CAA, NRC protests LIVE blog

    CAA protests, Congress to protests against CAA, Sonia gandhi, rahul Gandhi on CAA, Modi-Shah, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Citizenship Act protests live updates, Indian express CAA protests live updates: People protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. (Express photo: Ritesh Shukla)

    Citizenship (Amendment) Act protests LIVE updates:

    On Sunday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah of destroying the future of the country’s youth and said that they are “hiding behind hate” to escape their anger over lack of jobs and state of economy.

    Congress general secretary K C Venugopal Sunday said, "Senior Congress leaders will undertake a satyagraha at Mahatma Gandhi's Samadhi at Rajghat, December 23 from 3 pm to 8 pm. In line with the path of non violence, yet consistent and unequivocal opposition shown by the Father of the Nation, the party's satyagraha will fight against this dictatorial government and to protect Baba Saheb's (B R Ambedkar) sacred Constitution."

    Venugopal said in a statement that there has been widespread resentment against the recent actions of the BJP government, among people across the country, especially amongst youth demanding the restoration and maintaining the sanctity of rights guaranteed by the Constitution. "The dictatorial and stubborn BJP government at the Centre and in different states has used indiscriminate police force against ordinary citizens in the name of maintaining law and order," he said. This, he said, has led to further worsening and spiralling of the situation. "The Congress is committed to upholding the principles enshrined in the Constitution and fight for the continuation, maintenance and safeguard of the rights of all, as enshrined and guaranteed by our founding fathers," the leader said.

    The party is up against the government for using "brute" force against "silent and peaceful" protesters across the country and for "stopping" people from holding demonstrations against the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens (NRC), proposed to be imposed across the country.

