CAA, NRC protests LIVE updates: Congress to hold ‘satyagrah’ at Rajghat today

CAA protests LIVE updates: The Congress, led by party chief Sonia Gandhi, will hold a ‘satyagrah’ at Rajghat — a memorial dedicated to Mahatma Gandhi in Delhi — at 3 pm to protest against the “hate and violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah”.

Amid the nationwide protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, the Congress is demanding protection for the Constitution and the rights of people enshrined in it.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi took to Twitter to urge the youth of the country to join him at Rajghat. “Dear Students & Youth of India, It’s not good enough just to feel Indian. At times like these, it’s critical to show that you’re an Indian and won’t allow India to be destroyed by hatred. Join me today at 3 PM at Raj Ghat, to protest against the hate & violence unleashed on India by Modi-Shah,” he tweeted.

Top party leaders including Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are likely to participate in the ‘satyagrah dharna’ till the evening.

Meanwhile, fourteen of the 16 persons who were killed during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act over the last four days in UP succumbed to “firearm injuries”, senior police officers from eight districts confirmed to The Indian Express. For over a week, the country has witnessed widespread protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), especially in combination with the proposed all-India National Register of Citizens (NRC).