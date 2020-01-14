CAA protests: Kota lawyer alleges assault after Shamli protest, UP Police denies

Faisal said he visited Shamli’s Kairana first on December 19 and then on December 23 in connection with the arrests. (File) Faisal said he visited Shamli’s Kairana first on December 19 and then on December 23 in connection with the arrests. (File)

A 25-year-old Kota-based human rights lawyer on Monday alleged that the Uttar Pradesh police assaulted and tortured him last month following protests against the new citizenship law in Shamli district.

Addressing a press conference here, Mohammad Faisal, a member of National Confederation of Human Rights Organisation (NCHRO), said that on December 19, 2019, he was at NCHRO’s Delhi office when he came to know about “wrongful arrests” of people in UP’s Shamli.

Faisal said he visited Shamli’s Kairana first on December 19 and then on December 23 in connection with the arrests.

“I returned to Kairana on December 23 and was talking to local advocates around 5 pm at the local court when some policemen and Special Operations Group (SOG), the latter in civil dress, tried to arrest me and three others,” Faisal said, alleging that he was assaulted and tortured at the police station. He said he was falsely shown as having participated in anti-CAA, NRC protests in Shamli and booked.

Shamli SP Vineet Jaiswal said he had not received any complaints from Faisal.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App