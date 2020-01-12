CAA ploy to divert people’s attention from economic slowdown: Yashwant Sinha

“All sections of the society are disenchanted with the functioning of the government. Those in the government are great experts at diverting attention,” Yashwant Sinha said. “All sections of the society are disenchanted with the functioning of the government. Those in the government are great experts at diverting attention,” Yashwant Sinha said.

Criticising the central government for passing an ‘unconstitutional and unnecessary’ Act, former BJP leader Yashwant Sinha stated Sunday that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act is a ploy to divert people’s attention from its failure to save the country from the economic slowdown.

Sinha, while addressing a gathering as a part of his ‘Gandhi Shanti Yatra’, cited former economic advisor Arvind Subramanian as saying that India was facing a “great slowdown with its economy headed for intensive care unit (ICU)”.

“All sections of the society are disenchanted with the functioning of the government. Those in the government are great experts at diverting attention. So, this unconstitutional, unnecessary Act is meant to divert the attention of the youth, farmers, women, so they get involved in opposing this and do not think about their daily difficulties,” Sinha was quoted as saying.

Sinha added, “The Act was brought in because the economic condition of the country is at present in a great danger”.

The former finance minister was in Surat as part of his 3,000-km yatra, which began from Mumbai on January 9, for various demands including repealing the CAA; constituting judicial inquiry into instances of “state-sponsored violence” such as the attack on JNU students, and seeking the government’s assurance in Parliament that nationwide National Register of Citizens (NRC) exercise will not be carried out.

“The biggest catch of the Act, which is why this can’t be implemented, despite being notified by the Central government, is that it talks about giving citizenship to persons who have suffered religious persecution or fear of religious persecution,” Sinha told reporters.

“..Where is the evidence of religious persecution? It is in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, but not in India. Will India get proof of this from neighbouring countries?” he asked.

“How will a child prove if their parents or grandparents who migrated here from neighbouring countries are dead? This Act cannot be truly implemented because it is unconstitutional, with an artificial cut-off date, is based on religion, and is impractical,” he added.

On Thursday, after a two-hour-long meeting with a whole host of economists, sectoral experts and entrepreneurs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi sounded sanguine about the Indian economy recovering from hitting a 42-year low in terms of nominal gross domestic product growth rate.

“The strong absorbent capacity of the Indian economy shows the strength of basic fundamentals of the Indian economy and its capacity to bounce back,” he said adding sectors like tourism, urban development, infrastructure, and agri-based industry have a great potential to take forward the economy and for employment generation.

