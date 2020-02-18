CAA protests: Chargesheet filed against 15 in Sambhal

This is the first chargesheet filed in connection with anti-CAA protests in the state. (File) This is the first chargesheet filed in connection with anti-CAA protests in the state. (File)

Sambhal police on Monday filed a chargesheet against 15 people with charges of arson, damage to public property and attack on police during a protest against the CAA and NRC at Chaudhary Sarai Crossing on December 19.

This is the first chargesheet filed in connection with anti-CAA protests in the state. Of the 15 arrested in the case, a few were recently granted bail. Police said they are still probing the role of local SP MP Shafiq-ur-Rahman Barq and the party’s former district president Feroz Khan who were named in the FIR filed in the case.

“The chargesheet has been filed in a local court of Sambhal against 15 persons who were arrested in the case. Investigation against other accused, including MP Shafiq-ur-Rahman Barq, is still on,” said Addl SP Alok Kumar Jayswal, who is heading the SIT probing such cases.

“The role of 15 people came to light during investigation after which they were arrested. Among them, a few were named in the FIR, while others’ roles came up during probe,” said SHO, Kotwali police station, Amit Kumar.

According to police, protesters reached Chaudhary Sarai Crossing and raised slogans on December 19. They hurled stones at a police team, and damaged government and private vehicles, said police. The situation was brought under control when police resorted to lathicharge and fired teargas shells at the protesters, they said.

