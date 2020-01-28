CAA protests: Allahabad HC seeks detailed report over police ‘excesses’

The court has fixed February 17 as next date of hearing. (File) The court has fixed February 17 as next date of hearing. (File)

The Allahabad High Court Monday directed the Uttar Pradesh government to file a detail reply over alleged police excesses against people during last month’s protests against the new citizenship law in the state. The court has fixed February 17 as next date of hearing.

“On Monday, the state government submitted a comprehensive reply on four petitions. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Govind Mathur and Justice Siddhartha Varma directed the state government to place additional information and fixed February 17 as next date of hearing,” said Additional Advocate General, Manish Goel.

The court also asked the government to provide autopsy reports of those who died during protests to their relatives, said advocate SFA Naqvi, who was appointed as an amicus curiae to assist court. At least 20 people died in violence when people were protesting against the CAA on December 19, 20 and 21.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App