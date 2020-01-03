CAA protests: 2 Nadwa students among 4 granted bail in Lucknow

The four have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each. The four have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

A Lucknow court has granted bail to four persons, including two students of Darul Uloom Nadwatul Ulama, who were arrested for their alleged involvement in violence during the December 16 protest against the new citizenship law and police action on students of Jamia Millia Islamia and Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

The four have been granted bail on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each.

These are the first four bail orders of the 140 people arrested in connection with the protests in Lucknow.

The four have been identified as Faraz alias Faizi, Mohammad Ahmed, Mohammad Saud Qureshi and Arshad Mohsin, who were arrested on December 17. While Saud and Arshad are students of Nadwatul Ulama, the other two work as carpenters near the university campus.

“The four would now be released after the legal formalities are completed,” defence counsel Amir Naqvi said, adding that their bail applications were earlier rejected by a judicial magistrate court. Police had filed an FIR against 20-25 unidentified people for allegedly pelting stones on police and passersby during the protest. The FIR was lodged under various sections of the IPC, including 307, 147, 353, 504, 506, among others, at Hasanganj police station.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App