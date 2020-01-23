UP govt will deal with anti-CAA protesters in its own style: CM Yogi Adityanath

UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said his government will take “very strict action” against those raising ‘azadi’ slogan UP CM Yogi Adityanath had said his government will take “very strict action” against those raising ‘azadi’ slogan

Referring to the ongoing anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) protest, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Thursday said that his administration will find a solution “in their style”.

“Don’t worry! The government and administration will find a solution to this, in their style. Everyone has the right to protest and put forward their point of view but no one has the liberty to indulge in anti-national activities in its pretext,” Adityanath was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Adityanath, who was addressing a BJP rally in support of CAA in Agra, also alleged that those people who were earlier setting fire everywhere on the call of SIMI and PFI have now realised that their illegal properties will be seized. “So they cowered and now they’ve pushed forward their women and children and are trying to create unrest,” he said during the rally.

Several protests, largely led by women, are being held in different parts of the country against the new citizenship law. In Uttar Pradesh, protests are being held at Ghantaghar and Gomti Nagar in Lucknow and Mansoor Ali Park in Prayagraj.

Earlier, Adityanath had also warned saying that the chants of “azadi” slogan by the ant-CAA protestors amounts to “deshdroh“ (treason) and that his government will take “very strict action” against those raising it. He had also asked people to go to the protest sites and ask the woman protesters why they are protesting.

“They would tell you that the men of their homes told them that they failed to do anything and have asked them to sit on roads instead,” Yogi Adityanath had said.

Uttar Pradesh is the worst-affected state by the protests against the CAA with violence erupting mainly in 12 districts, including Firozabad, Rampur, Meerut, Muzaffarnagar, Bulandshahr and Bahraich. At least 20 people have been killed so far— mostly of bullet injuries from firearms with serious questions being raised concerning the conduct of the UP police and the state administration.

