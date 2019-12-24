CAA protest: Two killed in Mangaluru among 29 named in case over violence

Family members of the two men said they were bystanders and were not involved in the protests. (File) Family members of the two men said they were bystanders and were not involved in the protests. (File)

Two people who were killed in police firing in Mangaluru are among 29 people accused in a police case for the violence that occurred in the city on December 19 during a protest against the new citizenship law.

Abdul Jaleel (49) and Naushin Kudroli (23) have been named as accused number 3 and accused number 8 in an FIR registered by the Mangalore North police, based on a complaint filed by the city’s Deputy Police Commissioner (law and order) Arunangshu Giri.

Family members of the two men said they were bystanders and were not involved in the protests.

“They have named the persons who died in the police firing among the accused… Why have they done this?” former Karnataka chief minister and Congress leader Siddaramaiah said during a visit to Mangaluru on Monday.

However, Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has claimed that the two were named on the basis of credible information of their involvement. He claimed that two were among those who tried to damage a police station and take away firearms.

Incidentally, Yediyurappa had earlier announced compensation of Rs 10 lakh for the families of the two deceased and also asked Mangaluru authorities to consider building homes for the two families.

According to the FIR filed in the Mangalore North police station over the violence that occurred on December 19, a group of 1,500-2,000 people violated prohibitory orders and gathered near the police station, threw stones and did not disperse despite instructions. Police resorted to firing after the crowd did not disperse even after shots were fired in the air, resulting in the death of two people and injuries to five, says the FIR.

Meanwhile, the government announced a CID and a magisterial probe into the violence.

