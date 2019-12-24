CAA protest: Mamata puts politics over national interest, says JP Nadda

BJP working president J P Nadda with national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at a rally in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) BJP working president J P Nadda with national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya at a rally in Kolkata on Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

BJP working president J P Nadda on Monday led a rally in Kolkata in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee saying she was misleading people on the new law. Addressing party workers, Nadda said Banerjee always prioritised politics over national interests. The BJP leader did not refer to NRC during his 35-minute speech.

“Mamata Banerjee has always given priority to her politics over national interests. Modi ji abrogated Article 370 but our Mamata didi says, ‘Hobe na, Hobe na, Hobe na’ (won’t happen). But why won’t you let it happen? There are a large number of Matuas, Rajbanshis and Namasudras in West Bengal who are Dalits. We are giving citizenship to these people who have come from Bangaldesh. Now, Mamata didi is trying to stop them from getting citizenship. Now tell me who is anti-Dalit? To her, votes are more important than the interest of this country,” said Nadda.

Targeting the Trinamool Congress supremo further, Nadda said, “I want to ask Mamata ji what was her government doing when violence erupted in West Bengal for the last 15 days. She said the Centre is responsible. She is the chief minister and the home minister of this state. She runs the government here and yet, she said the Centre is doing this. And she did not condemn the violence even once. She is now seen making appeals to the people (to stop the violence). Is it the duty of a chief minister to only appeal and not take action? You have all the power and yet she only appeals.”

The BJP leader added, “She has only indulged in appeasement politics. She misled the people on CAA. The law will provide citizenship to the people and will not strip anyone of his citizenship. She is only bothered about securing her vote bank.”

“Muslims have flourished in our country, but Hindus have suffered torture in Pakistan. Pakistan is among the three countries from where non- Muslim minorities would be granted citizenship, if they meet the criteria…” he said.

The BJP working president said, “On 26th December 1947, Mahatma Gandhi had said Sikhs and Hindus living in Pakistan can always come back to India and it is the responsibility of Indian government to take care of them if they come back. Prime Minister Modi completed that promise.”

Taking a dig at the Congress leadership, Nadda said, “Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi have forgotten what their forefathers have said. How can they talk about leading a nation? Their information is so limited. It is clear. They are not listening to what Jawaharlal Nehru and Gandhi Ji had said.”

Nadda was accompanied by senior BJP leaders, including West Bengal BJP president Dilip Ghosh and national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App