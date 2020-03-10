Follow Us:
Monday, March 09, 2020
CAA protest: Firozabad families cough up Rs 4 lakh in damages

The recovery was made from families in Nalband area, which, according to officials, saw the maximum destruction to property in the city. The recovery process is now being carried out in other areas.

Written by Amil Bhatnagar | New Delhi | Published: March 10, 2020 3:29:23 am
CAA protests, caa news, CAA, UP CAA protests, Uttar Pradesh, UP Police, Firozabad CAA protest, Indian Express According to officials, at least 26 families have been served notices for damages. (File Photo)

The Firozabad administration has recovered Rs 4 lakh from people allegedly involved in violence during anti-CAA protests on December 20.

“The damage to public property following arson comes to Rs 45 lakh. More than 40 lakh is still due and the administration is making efforts to recover it,” said Aditya Prakash Shrivastava, Additional District Magistrate (Firozabad).

According to officials, at least 26 families have been served notices for damages. Many of them belong to a lower economic strata. Most of the accused say they were not present in the area during the violence, while some claim had been held arbitrarily as the clashes broke out.

