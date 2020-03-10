CAA protest: Firozabad families cough up Rs 4 lakh in damages

According to officials, at least 26 families have been served notices for damages. (File Photo) According to officials, at least 26 families have been served notices for damages. (File Photo)

The Firozabad administration has recovered Rs 4 lakh from people allegedly involved in violence during anti-CAA protests on December 20.

The recovery was made from families in Nalband area, which, according to officials, saw the maximum destruction to property in the city. The recovery process is now being carried out in other areas.

“The damage to public property following arson comes to Rs 45 lakh. More than 40 lakh is still due and the administration is making efforts to recover it,” said Aditya Prakash Shrivastava, Additional District Magistrate (Firozabad).

According to officials, at least 26 families have been served notices for damages. Many of them belong to a lower economic strata. Most of the accused say they were not present in the area during the violence, while some claim had been held arbitrarily as the clashes broke out.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.