CAA protest: Do you think what you did was right, PM Modi asks those who damaged public property

Condemning the violence during the anti-CAA protests in Uttar Pradesh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday hit out at those who were involved in vandalism, saying they “should introspect if what they did was right.” “People who damaged public property and were involved in violence in the name of protest in UP, should introspect if what they did was right,” said the prime minister.

“Better roads, transport and sewer are our rights, but it’s our duty to protect it. Quality education is our right but safety of educational institutions and respect for teachers are our duties. A secure atmosphere is our right, but it’s also the duty of citizens to respect the work of police,” he added.

“They (the vandals) should ask themselves was it right. Whatever was torched, was it not of their child’s use? What has happened to those common people and policemen who got injured?” Modi asked.

The prime minister made the remarks after laying the foundation stone for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University in Lucknow.

The death toll in UP violence has risen to 16. On Tuesday, the Rampur district administration became the first in the state to initiate the process for recovery of damage to government property including police motorcycles, barrier, dandas.

In identical notices issued to 28 people, including an embroidery worker and a hawker of spices who are already in custody, the administration, while holding them responsible for acts of violence and damage to government property, has sought explanation on why recoveries should not be made for damage worth Rs 14.86 lakh.

PM Modi’s comments came amid protests in several parts of the country against the contentious Citizenship Act.

He said that giving citizenship to those who came to India from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan to “save the dignity of their daughters”, was another problem whose solution was found by 130 crore Indians. “With this self-confidence, Hindustanis are entering a new decade. Whatever is left to be done, all Indians are trying to find a solution,” he said. However big the challenge may be, “we are here with a nature to challenge the challenge”, he added.

On the revocation of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir, he said, “How old a disease was Article 370. How difficult it appeared. But it was our responsibility as to how to face such difficult challenges. And, it was done easily. Everyone’s ‘dhaarna’ (perception) was smashed (choor choor ho gaya).”

The PM also spoke on Ayodhya issue, saying that Ram Janmabhoomi issue was resolved peacefully.

