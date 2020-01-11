‘Schedule coincided with UAE visit’: Bangladesh refutes rumours behind minister’s absence at New Delhi event

The statement also emphasised that the inability of Minister’s participation in the event had ‘no other connection’. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal) The statement also emphasised that the inability of Minister’s participation in the event had ‘no other connection’. (Express Photo by Tashi Tobgyal)

Dispelling rumours that cited the amended Citizenship Act (CAA) to be the issue behind Bangladesh Minister of State for Foreign Affairs Md Shahriar Alam’s absence at the Raisina Dialogue event in New Delhi, India’s eastern neighbour stated Saturday that the visit could not be made because the Minister’s schedule coincided with his UAE visit.

“Ministry of Foreign Affairs has noticed few misleading news items published in different media regarding the supposed visit of State Minister for Foreign Affairs to participate in Raisina Dialogue in New Delhi organized by Overseas Research Foundation (ORF). The Ministry would like to convey that State Minister Md Shahriar Alam was invited as a speaker in the Raisina Dialogue which coincides with his visit to UAE to accompany the Prime Minister of Bangladesh. As such State Minister Alam could not avail the participation,” Bangladeshi government’s statement said.

The statement also emphasised that the inability of Alam’s participation in the event had ‘no other connection’.

“A regret letter, in this regard, has already been communicated with ORF. It may be noted that there was no bilateral engagement scheduled during the visit. The inability of his participation has no other connection,” the statement added.

Bangladesh’s clarification came three weeks after Bangladesh Foreign Minister A K Abdul Momen stated that the CAA and the National Register of Citizens (NRC) are India’s “internal matters” but any “uncerainty” in the country will likely affect the neighbouring countries.

“The CAB (now Citizenship Amendment Act) and the NRC (National Register of Citizens) are internal issues of India. Indian government assured us again and again that these are their domestic issues, they are doing it because of legal and other reasons,” Momen had told PTI.

