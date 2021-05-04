Bengal: CAA promise a non-starter, split in Matua votes costs BJP

A senior BJP leader said the results show that the promise to implement CAA did not have an impact.

Despite trying to garner the support of refugee communities in West Bengal with the promise of implementing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), the BJP’s tally stopped at 77 while the Trinamool Congress (TMC) won 213 constituencies.

A close look at the results shows that votes from the Matua refugee group got divided between the two parties. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the community had thrown its weight behind the BJP.

In 26 Assembly seats in the districts of North 24 Parganas and Nadia where the Matuas have a strong presence, the BJP won 14 seats while the TMC won 12. In 2019, the BJP had led in all 26 constituencies.

