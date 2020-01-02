CAA, NRC will not harm Muslims in India: Ramdas Athawale

Ramdas Athawale. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File) Ramdas Athawale. (Express Photo/Jasbir Malhi/File)

Union minister and Dalit leader Ramdas Athawale Wednesday said that the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) will not cause any harm to Muslims in the country.

The Republican Party of India (A) chief visited the Jaystambh in Perne village to mark the 202nd battle of Koregaon Bhima. Addressing a gathering organised by his party later, Athawale said, “CAA, NRC will not cause any harm to the Muslims in the country… but they are being misled for political purposes. Violence in agitation is not good. Peace was maintained by both sides during the Ayodhya verdict. When Union Home Minister Amit Shah passed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, he assured that Muslims would not face any problem… If in the future any problem is caused to Muslims, the Republican Party will stand behind them firmly.”

Athawale also said that he will work towards a development plan for the Jaystambh. The minister said he will speak with the Central government for providing facilities and implementation of the development plan. Senior RPI(A) leaders were present.

