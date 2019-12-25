Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 25, 2019
CAA-NRC protests Live Updates: Kamal Nath to lead protest march in Bhopal

CAA-NRC protests LIVE UPDATES: The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12 and since then, has been the peg of protests across the country.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 25, 2019 1:42:22 pm
Citizenship Amendment Act, Citizenship Act protests, CAA protests, Protests against CAA, protests for CAA, Citizenship Act, Bengaluru news, city news, Indian Express The national capital will witness at least three protests against the Citizenship law and NRC, including a speech by author Arundhati Roy at Delhi University’s North Campus. (File photo)

CAA-NRC protests LIVE UPDATES: Even as the government sought to delink the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is no end in sight for the ongoing protests across the country. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against CAA today in Bhopal, PTI reported Congress leaders as saying.

The protest will be called ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra’ will be attended by Congress leaders, workers, representatives from other parties, NGOs, ex-Army men, advocates and students. The rallies have also spread to the other part of the world as several Indian-Americans are holding rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US to “dispel misinformation and myths.”

The national capital will witness at least three protests against the Citizenship law and NRC, including a speech by author Arundhati Roy at Delhi University’s North Campus.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12 and ever since then the protests, which started in Assam and Delhi, have become pan-India. The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.

Delhi's Shaheen Bagh will see women taking the lead again for a peaceful sit-in protest, meanwhile, Madhya Pradesh CM Kamal Nath will take out an anti-CAA rally in Bhopal. Stay tuned to this space for latest updates

    13:42 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Replug: Women take the lead at Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh sit-in: NRC will have devastating impact on families

    As the 24*7 non-stop-rally at Shaheen Bagh continues today, here's a look at how yesterday's rally shaped up after women took the lead. 

    A sharp voice pierces through the noise of women chatting, girls giggling and infants bawling. The men are mostly on the margins. “Aap logon ko bola tha paanch minute chup rehne ke liye; aap wo bhi nahi kar sakte? (I requested you to keep quiet for five minutes; can’t you even do that?)” A hush descends. Humera Sayed (22) has effortlessly managed to silence a crowd comprising women more than twice her age. “The thing is, when I am on stage, I feel like I own it,” Sayed, pursuing BSc from Delhi University’s Gargi College, says later. Over the last 10 days, Shaheen Bagh has emerged as the focal point of resistance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).

    13:21 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Probe deaths during anti-CAA protests accurately, help innocent victims: Mayawati to UP govt

    BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship law protests and help the innocent victims. "The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.

    12:40 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Kamal Nath's rally to start at noon in Bhopal

    Kamal Nath's rally, called 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra', it will start at noon from Rangmahal Talkies and culminate at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha), M Congress vice president and organisation in charge Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said. The Communist Party of India's Shailendra Shaili, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajkumar Gautam, Trinamool Congress leader Satish Chouhan, Nationalist Congress Party Brijmohan Shrivastava, Loktantrik Samajwadi Partys Raghu Thakur will attend the march, Shekhar added. 

    12:32 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Indian-Americans take out pro-CAA, NRC rallies in US

    Indian-Americans held a pro-CAA rally in Seattle in December at Victor Steinbrueck Park, in Austin on December 22 near Capitol Building and in Houston on December 20 in front of the Indian Consulate, they said. The rallies were also held in Dublin, Ohio, on December 22 at Ted Kaltenbach Park and in Raleigh North Carolina on December 22 at Nash Square Park. (PTI)

    12:27 (IST)25 Dec 2019
    Welcome to the LIVE Blog!

    Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will lead a rally in Bhopal, whereas, three protests will happen in various parts of Delhi. We will bring you the latest updates, stay tuned to this space.

    CAA-NRC protests LIVE UPDATES: Amid nationwide protests over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act and the proposed National Register of Citizens, the Union Cabinet Tuesday approved a proposal for conducting Census of India 2021 at a cost of Rs 8,754.23 crore and updation of the National Population Register (NPR) at a cost of Rs 3,941.35 crore.

    Briefing the press, Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said “no proof, no documents, no biometric” will be required for the NPR and sought to delink it from the proposed NRC. “Iska dur dur tak NRC se kuchh bhi sambandh nahin hai.”

    Tuesday witnessed over 60 youth organisations and student unions from across the country joined hands Tuesday to form a common front in opposition to the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Register of Citizens and National Population Register. Students of Jamia Millia Islamia, meanwhile, led a citizens march from Mandi House to Jantar Mantar, which was joined by around 500 people. Whereas, in Delhi's Shaheen Bagh, women took the lead for a peaceful sit-in protest which is likely to go on today, as well.

