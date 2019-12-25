CAA-NRC protests Live Updates: Kamal Nath to lead protest march in Bhopal

CAA-NRC protests LIVE UPDATES: Even as the government sought to delink the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is no end in sight for the ongoing protests across the country. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against CAA today in Bhopal, PTI reported Congress leaders as saying.
The protest will be called ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra’ will be attended by Congress leaders, workers, representatives from other parties, NGOs, ex-Army men, advocates and students. The rallies have also spread to the other part of the world as several Indian-Americans are holding rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US to “dispel misinformation and myths.”
The national capital will witness at least three protests against the Citizenship law and NRC, including a speech by author Arundhati Roy at Delhi University’s North Campus.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12 and ever since then the protests, which started in Assam and Delhi, have become pan-India. The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.
Highlights
As the 24*7 non-stop-rally at Shaheen Bagh continues today, here's a look at how yesterday's rally shaped up after women took the lead.
A sharp voice pierces through the noise of women chatting, girls giggling and infants bawling. The men are mostly on the margins. “Aap logon ko bola tha paanch minute chup rehne ke liye; aap wo bhi nahi kar sakte? (I requested you to keep quiet for five minutes; can’t you even do that?)” A hush descends. Humera Sayed (22) has effortlessly managed to silence a crowd comprising women more than twice her age. “The thing is, when I am on stage, I feel like I own it,” Sayed, pursuing BSc from Delhi University’s Gargi College, says later. Over the last 10 days, Shaheen Bagh has emerged as the focal point of resistance against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC).
BSP supremo Mayawati on Wednesday asked the Uttar Pradesh government to conduct a thorough probe into the deaths during anti-citizenship law protests and help the innocent victims. "The maximum number of deaths during CAA/NRC protests were in UP. The state government should conduct a probe into these deaths accurately and come forward to help the (families of) innocent ones," Mayawati said in a tweet in Hindi.
Kamal Nath's rally, called 'Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra', it will start at noon from Rangmahal Talkies and culminate at the statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Minto Hall (old Vidhan Sabha), M Congress vice president and organisation in charge Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said. The Communist Party of India's Shailendra Shaili, Bahujan Samaj Party's Rajkumar Gautam, Trinamool Congress leader Satish Chouhan, Nationalist Congress Party Brijmohan Shrivastava, Loktantrik Samajwadi Partys Raghu Thakur will attend the march, Shekhar added.
Indian-Americans held a pro-CAA rally in Seattle in December at Victor Steinbrueck Park, in Austin on December 22 near Capitol Building and in Houston on December 20 in front of the Indian Consulate, they said. The rallies were also held in Dublin, Ohio, on December 22 at Ted Kaltenbach Park and in Raleigh North Carolina on December 22 at Nash Square Park. (PTI)
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister will lead a rally in Bhopal, whereas, three protests will happen in various parts of Delhi. We will bring you the latest updates, stay tuned to this space.