CAA-NRC protests Live Updates: Kamal Nath to lead protest march in Bhopal

CAA-NRC protests LIVE UPDATES: Even as the government sought to delink the updation of the National Population Register (NPR) and the proposed National Register of Citizens (NRC), there is no end in sight for the ongoing protests across the country. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath will lead a protest march against CAA today in Bhopal, PTI reported Congress leaders as saying.

The protest will be called ‘Samvidhan Bachao Nyaya Shanti Yatra’ will be attended by Congress leaders, workers, representatives from other parties, NGOs, ex-Army men, advocates and students. The rallies have also spread to the other part of the world as several Indian-Americans are holding rallies in support of CAA, NRC in US to “dispel misinformation and myths.”

The national capital will witness at least three protests against the Citizenship law and NRC, including a speech by author Arundhati Roy at Delhi University’s North Campus.

The Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) became law after receiving the President’s assent on December 12 and ever since then the protests, which started in Assam and Delhi, have become pan-India. The Bill seeks to grant citizenship to individuals who are Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Christian, Jain, or Parsi who entered India from Pakistan, Bangladesh, or Afghanistan by the cut-off date of December 31, 2014.