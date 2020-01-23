CAA, Kashmir India’s internal issues: Brazilian envoy ahead of Bolsonaro visit

Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago Brazilian envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago

A day ahead of Brazil President Jair Messias Bolsonaro’s India visit, its envoy Andre Aranha Correa do Lago Thursday said that issues like the newly-amended citizenship law and Kashmir are internal issues of India.

“These (Citizenship (Amendment) Act and Kashmir situation) are two internal issues of India that obviously we are following with great interest. Naturally, in the conversations probably the Indian government will bring elements about this but we see this very clearly as internal questions of India,” the Brazilian envoy was quoted as saying by PTI.

“India being such a dynamic democracy with such fantastic institutions and civil society, we know that with this very open society, you will discuss and you (will) go ahead with solutions for these challenges,” he added.

Brazilian President Bolsonaro will on Friday begin a four-day visit to India, primarily as the chief guest on Republic Day and also to explore ways to boost trade ties at a time both the large economies are hit by slowdowns. He will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind separately on Saturday. Bolsonaro will be accompanied by seven ministers, top officials, and a large business delegation.

An action plan to boost strategic partnership, a pact on combating international terrorism and transnational organised crimes, a bilateral investment cooperation and facilitation agreement, and a mutual legal assistance in criminal matters are among the 15-odd pacts on the table as Brazil’s President Jair Messias Bolsonaro arrives on Friday for a three-day state visit.

