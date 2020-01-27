CAA discriminatory, against principal of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam: Gujarat Roman Catholic Diocese

Having watched the protests against CAA since over two months, the church said, it has felt the need to make its stand clear on the issue. Having watched the protests against CAA since over two months, the church said, it has felt the need to make its stand clear on the issue.

Terming the new citizenship law as “discriminatory”, the Gujarat Roman Catholic Diocese on Monday urged the government to follow the tenets of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam (The world is one family)’ on which the Constitution of India is based. The church also asked the government to reconsider its stand on the the proposed NRC and NPR.

Expressing its concern over the proposed NPR and NRC being implemented along with CAA, the statement says, “We welcome the decision of the government of India to grant citizenship to the minorites from neighbouring countries like Pakistan Afghanistan and Bangladesh, who are facing religious persecution. However, it is a matter of concern that a particular community has been left out of this decision only because of its religious identity. This goes against the principal of Vasudhaivam Kutumbakam, on which the Constitution is based. The world is one family and therefore, it is not right to separate or single out a community on the basis of its religious belief.”

Having watched the protests against CAA since over two months, the church said, it has felt the need to make its stand clear on the issue. The church’s statement comes just a day after the Catholic church of India declared the Republic Day of January 26 as Protect the Constitution Day.

The church also advised the government to follow it’s conscience while dealing with the peaceful protests that are going on against CAA across the country. “We condemn the use of force or violence by any group to oppress the peaceful protests against CAA and urge the government to take strict actions as laid down by the law against any such group indulging in such violence,” it said.

The statement, available on the Gujarat Catholic church website, is signed by the Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Gandhinagar Thomas Macwan, Acting Archbishop of the Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Vadodara Stanislaus Fernandes, Bishop of Ahmedabad Ratnaswami and Bishop of Rajkot Jose Chittooparambil as well as the Spokesperson of the Gujarat Catholic church, Father Vinayak Jadav.

