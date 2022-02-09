C Raja Mohan to discuss Ukraine crisis at online Explained session today

The ongoing tension between Russia and the West — led by the US — over Ukraine has raised the possibility of a conflict breaking out between the two sides.

It’s been tense for more than one-and-a-half months, and estimates suggest that about 100,000 Russian troops have been mobilised near Ukraine’s border.

As Russia and the West-led by the US up the rhetoric, a worried international community is watching the situation with concern.

Delhi is caught in between, as it has strategic stakes on both sides of the divide.

Hectic diplomacy is playing out in capitals in Russia, Europe and the US, as leaders are talking to each other and trying to find a solution to the crisis.

As a new Cold War is being played out, what are the risks involved, will it escalate, what are the windows of opportunity for de-escalation and what are its implications for India? These questions and more will come up for discussion on Wednesday at the e-Explained event on “Russia vs the West on Ukraine: what it means for the world and India”, with Dr C Raja Mohan, one of India’s leading commentators on India’s foreign policy and Contributing Editor at The Indian Express. Dr Raja Mohan, who is Visiting Research Professor at the Institute of South Asian Studies (ISAS), was the Director of ISAS, from May 2018 to December 2021.

He will be in conversation with Shubhajit Roy, Associate Editor at The Indian Express.