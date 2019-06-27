CR Patil named chairman of Lok Sabha panel

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Wednesday appointed C R Patil, BJP MP from Gujarat, as the chairman of the House Committee of the Lower House. The panel deals with all matters relating to residential accommodation for Lok Sabha members.

Elected from Navsari, Patil has the distinction of recording the highest victory margin in the 2019 general elections.

The members of the committee are Kalyan Banerjee (Trinamool Congress), Prataprao Jadhav (Shiv Sena), K Kanimozhi (DMK), GM Siddeshwara, Sangeeta Kumari Singh Deo, Jaskaur Meena, Bhanu Pratap Singh Verma, Sudheer Gupta and Gopal Chinayya Shetty (all from the BJP), P V Midhun Reddy (YSRC) and Manickam Tagore (Congress).