C R Paatil: Apologies to workers who couldn’t be given tickets

Gujarat BJP president C R Paatil on Wednesday apologised to party workers who could not be given ticket in the upcoming elections to the municipal corporations due to “numerical limitations”.

Paatil was addressing media persons at state party headquarters here, Shree Kamalam, an official release stated.

The release quoted Paatil as saying, “BJP had exhibited party’s organizational skills and discipline by declaring list of candidates for 576 seats of six municipal corporations simultaneously…. The rules of parliamentary board of not giving party ticket to those who are elected three or more times, who have crossed the age of 60 and those who are relatives of party office bearers like member of parliament (MP) or member of legislative assembly (MLA) have been strictly implemented.”

The release further said, “On behalf of the party, state president C R Paatil has apologised to all sincere party workers who have not been given party ticket as candidates despite their capabilities due to numerical limitations.”

Paatil said that on the occasion of death anniversary of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay on February 11, all the BJP party candidates will resolve to dedicate themselves for people oriented works. The day is being observed by BJP as “dedication day”.