Friday, June 24, 2022
Twitter withholds columnist C J Werleman’s account on govt’s request

An official said C J Werleman's account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading "anti-India propaganda".

By: PTI | New Delhi |
June 24, 2022 6:23:29 pm
C J Werleman. (Photo: Facebook/CJ Werleman)

Twitter has withheld the account of C J Werleman, a columnist who writes on Islamophobia and issues such as conflict and terrorism, at the request of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

“@cjwerleman’s account has been withheld in India in response to a legal demand,” read a message on the columnist’s Twitter handle.
An official said the account has been withheld following a request from the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for comments spreading “anti-India propaganda”.

Werleman said his account has been withheld in India because of demands made by the “far-right, Hindu fascist regime of Narendra Modi”.

The Kalinga Rights Forum, which describes itself as a legal activism group for national interest, claimed that the Centre had acted on its complaints against Werleman’s “anti-India propaganda”.

