C C Thampi’s ED custody extended by four days

A Delhi court Tuesday extended the custodial interrogation of NRI businessman C C Thampi by four days after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) told the court that two witnesses did not turn up for questioning.

Special Judge Arvind Kumar, while granting custody, told the ED to complete their probe in four days. He listed the mater for hearing on January 28.

Thampi was arrested by the ED in connection with a case of alleged money laundering it is probing against Robert Vadra, son-in-law of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, and arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

The ED, represented by Amit Mahajan and NK Matta, also told the court that Thampi was trying to delay the probe by writing replies to the ED’s questions in capital letters. Thampi’s counsel said, “Our table shows 16 previous appearances… He has had a cataract operation, he can’t write in small letters. They are trying to keep him in incarceration for as long as possible,” the counsel said.

