Bypolls results: BJP wins 2 seats; Left, Congress bag one each

The results of bye-elections to four assembly constituencies- one each in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Tripura were announced by the Election Commission Friday.

The BJP emerged victorious in two (UP’s Hamirpur and Tripura’s Badharghat) of the four assembly constituencies where bypolls were held while the ruling LDF wrested a seat in Kerala and the Congress consolidated its position in Chhattisgarh, winning the Naxal-affected Dantewada.

Voting for each of these seats was held on September 23.

BJP’s Yuvraj Singh wins Hamirpur

BJP candidate Yuvraj Singh on Thursday won the bypoll to the Hamirpur assembly seat in Uttar Pradesh by a margin of over 17,846 votes, defeating his nearest rival Samajwadi Party candidate Manoj Prajapati.

As per the Election Commission, Singh secured 74,374 votes, while Prajapati managed to get 56,528 votes. Nine candidates, including the Congress’s Hardeepak Nishad and Naushad Ali of the BSP, were in the poll fray.

The by-election in Hamirpur was necessitated due to the disqualification of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashok Kumar Singh Chandel following his conviction in a murder case.

हमीरपुर की जनता को ह्रदय से धन्यवाद। विधानसभा उपचुनाव में विजयी होने पर श्री युवराज सिंह जी को हार्दिक बधाई। आदरणीय प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi जी के “सबका साथ-सबका विकास-सबका विश्वास” के संकल्प पर जनता का विश्वास और दृढ़ हुआ है। — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 27, 2019

Reacting on the victory, UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in a tweet thanked the people of Hamirpur. “This is the victory of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ideology of ‘Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas’,” the CM said.

Ruling LDF wins Pala bypoll

In Kerala’s Pala assembly constituency, the ruling LDF candidate Mani C Kappan defeated Jose Tom Pulikkunnel of the opposition Congress-led UDF in a closely contested fight.

The bypoll was necessitated in Pala due to the death of sitting legislator and 13-time MLA KM Mani, the founder-chief of the KC(M) in April this year. Over 71 per cent voters had registered their ballot in the bypoll conducted on September 23.

Talking to reporters on his victory, Kappan said, “This is a joint victory of the LDF and its allies. This is an approval of the LDF government’s policies and development projects. This is a result of the campaigning of the chief minister himself and the work conducted on the ground. I thank the voters of Pala in the language of love.”

Congress’ Devti Karma wins Dantewada seat

The Election Commission on Friday announced Congress’ Devti Karma as the winner of the Dantewada Assembly bypoll in Chhattisgarh.

Karma won the bypoll seat reserved for the Scheduled Tribes, by a margin of 11,192 voted. The bye-election was necessitated by the death of BJP MLA Bhima Mandavi in a Maoist attack in April.

Former state chief minister Raman Singh congratulated Karma but alleged that the Congress party has used state government’s machinery to win. He also that his party will now focus on the Chitrakote bypoll.

With Karma’s win, the ruling Congress now has 68 members in the 90-strong house.

BJP bags Tripura seat

At Tripura’s Badharghat seat, where bypoll was necessitated after the death of sitting MLA Dilip Sarkar, the BJP emerged victorious. Mimi Majumder of BJP won the seat defeating her nearest rival, CPI(M)’s Bulti Biswas by over a margin of 5,276 votes.

Meanwhile, Congress nominee Ratan Chandra Das secured the third place. As many as 470 votes went in favour of SUCI (C) candidate, while 667 people opted for NOTA.

Welcoming the mandate, the ruling BJP party thanked voters for their trust on the saffron party. Jubilant BJP supporters were seen offering sweets to the party winning candidate Majumder, who had contested the elections for the first time.