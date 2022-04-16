Bypoll Results 2022: TMC leading in both Ballygunge and Asansol seats

The counting of votes for the recently concluded polls for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has started. Bengal’s Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, Bihar’s Bochahan, and Maharashtra’s Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha seat where polling took place was West Bengal’s Asansol.

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. Meanwhile, the TMC has fielded Babul Supriyo — who had quit the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party recently — from the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, about 52.7 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to an official of the Election Commission, the voting was “peaceful”. While 64.3 per cent polling was recorded in Asansol, about 41.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.