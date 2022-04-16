scorecardresearch
Saturday, April 16, 2022
Bypoll Results 2022: TMC leading in both Ballygunge and Asansol seats

Bye-election results 2022: The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP's Agnimitra Paul, and Babul Supriyo from the Ballygunge Assembly seat

By: Express Web Desk | Kolkata, New Delhi |
Updated: April 16, 2022 9:57:27 am
Election Commission personnel at a counting centre in Kolkata on Saturday. (Photo: ANI)

The counting of votes for the recently concluded polls for one Lok Sabha and four assembly seats has started. Bengal’s Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh’s Khairagarh, Bihar’s Bochahan, and Maharashtra’s Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies that went to polls. Meanwhile, the Lok Sabha seat where polling took place was West Bengal’s Asansol.

The TMC has fielded actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha to represent Asansol in the Lok Sabha seat, against BJP’s Agnimitra Paul. Meanwhile, the TMC has fielded Babul Supriyo — who had quit the BJP and joined the Mamata Banerjee-led party recently — from the Ballygunge Assembly seat.

Amid sporadic incidents of violence, about 52.7 per cent polling was recorded till 5 pm in bypolls to Asansol Lok Sabha and Ballygunge Assembly constituencies on Tuesday. According to an official of the Election Commission, the voting was “peaceful”. While 64.3 per cent polling was recorded in Asansol, about 41.1 per cent voter turnout was recorded in the Ballygunge Assembly constituency in Kolkata.

Live Blog

Bye-election results 2022: Bengal’s Ballygunge, Chhattisgarh's Khairagarh, Bihar's Bochahan, and Maharashtra's Kolhapur North are the four assembly constituencies; the Lok Sabha seat where polling took place was West Bengal’s Asansol; Follow this space for Live Updates:

09:45 (IST)16 Apr 2022
TMC leads in both seats in Bengal

The Trinamool Congress is leading in both seats in Bengal. Shatrughan Sinha is leading by more than 6,500 votes in Asansol. Babul Supriyo is leading by more than 4,600 votes in Ballygunge.

09:25 (IST)16 Apr 2022
15 candidates fight for Maharashtra's Kolhapur North constituency

Fifteen candidates are in the fray for the Kolhapur North constituency assembly seat in Maharashtra. The seat fell vacant after the death of Congress’s Chandrakant Kadam in December 2021. Congress has fielded Kadam’s wife Jayashree and BJP has Satyajit Shivaji Kadam — nephew of party spokesperson Dhananjay Mahadik as its candidate. 

09:07 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Visuals from the counting centre at Asansol Engineering College
09:07 (IST)16 Apr 2022
Welcome to our Live Blog!

Good Morning and welcome to our Live Blog. We'll be covering the bypolls results today, bringing you all the action from the three states, including the star-studded contest in West Bengal. Follow this space for all latest news and updates 

Cong banks on vow of new district in Khairagarh bypoll, BJP on urban voters

The bypoll to the Khairagarh Legislative Assembly constituency in Chhattisgarh’s Rajnandgaon district was conducted Tuesday with a voter turnout of nearly 78 per cent. The ruling Congress believes that its promise to carve out a new district for Khairagarh would lead to its win on the counting day (April 16) while the BJP banks on its sway among urban voters as it gears up for the 2023 assembly polls.

The bypoll was necessitated by the death of Janta Congress Chhattisgarh (Jogi) MLA Devwrat Singh on November 4, at the age of 52. Singh, who had quit the Congress to join the party set up by former chief minister late Ajit Jogi was the scion of the Khairagarh royal family.

