Bypolls 2022: BJP continues winning streak by bagging 5 out of 10 segments; setback for SP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab

Continuing its winning streak, the BJP bagged five out of 10 constituencies that went to byelections on June 23.

After the bypoll results, of three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats across five states and Delhi, were announced on Sunday, BJP registered victory in three out of four assembly seats in Tripura and wrested the Samajwadi Party strongholds of Rampur and Azamgarh Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Though the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) faced a setback in Punjab’s Sangrur parliamentary constituency, despite its impressive performance in the recently held state polls, the party retained Rajinder Nagar segment in Delhi.

Uttar Pradesh: Setback for Akhilesh Yadav

In a major setback for the Samajwadi Party (SP), the BJP wrested both the Lok Sabha segments in Uttar Pradesh that went to bypolls on Thursday from the Akhilesh Yadav-led party.

While BJP candidate Ghanshayam Singh Lodhi won the Rampur Lok Sabha byelection defeating SP nominee Asim Raja with a margin of over 42,000 votes, the party’s Dinesh Lal Yadav “Nirahua” bagged the Azamgarh segment by over 8,000 votes.

Lodhi got over 3.67 lakh votes (51.96 per cent) whereas Asim Raja scored around 3.23 lakh votes (46 per cent).

In Azamgarh, Dinesh Lal Yadav bagged over 3,12,768 votes (34.39 per cent), while SP’s Dharmendra Yadav got 3,04,089 (33.44 per cent) and Bahujan Samaj Party’s (BSP) Shah Alam Alias Guddu Jamali secured 2,66,210 votes (29.27 per cent).

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others flash the victory sign as they celebrate the party’s victory in the by-polls, in Lucknow, Sunday. (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, UP BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and others flash the victory sign as they celebrate the party’s victory in the by-polls, in Lucknow, Sunday. (PTI)

Punjab: SAD registers victory in Sangrur

In Sangrur segment, Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) candidate Simranjit Singh Mann won by a margin of just over 5,000 votes, dealing a major blow to the AAP that had won the recent assembly polls with a thumping majority.

SAD’s Simranjit Singh Mann secured a total of 2,53,154 votes (35.61 per cent), while AAP’s Gurmail Singh bagged 2,47,332 (34.79 per cent).

Tripura: CM Manik Saha wins

As counting for the bypolls for four assembly seats in Tripura ended Sunday, the BJP won three out of four seats with Chief Minister Manik Saha emerging victorious in his first-ever direct electoral battle from the Town Bardowali constituency.

The BJP also won the Jubarajnagar and Surma seats, while the Congress party made a comeback by bagging Agartala seat. The CPI(M) and the TMC ended with zero seats.

According to news agency PTI, Manik Saha secured 17,181 votes, which is 51.63 per cent of the total votes polled.

Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman won the Agartala seat by a margin of 3,163 votes. He secured 17,241 votes, which is 43.46 per cent of the total votes polled.

While Swapna Das emerged victorious in Surma constituency by a margin of 4,583 votes, securing a total of 16,677 votes (42.34 per cent), Malina Debnath won in Jubarajnagar by bagging 18,769 votes (51.83 per cent).

Delhi-NCR: AAP retains Rajinder Nagar

Adding yet another feather in its cap, the Aam Aadmi Party swept the Rajinder Nagar bypolls in Delhi with a margin of over 11,000 votes. Party candidate Durgesh Pathak, who has been with the AAP since its inception, got a total of 40319 votes (55.78 per cent) in the bypoll.

Speaking to the media, Pathak credited AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal for his win and said he would ensure the promises made by him, including those on better water supply, are fulfilled.

AAP workers celebrate after party candidate Durgesh Pathak won Rajinder Nagar by-elections, in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI) AAP workers celebrate after party candidate Durgesh Pathak won Rajinder Nagar by-elections, in New Delhi, Sunday. (PTI)

Jharkhand: Relief for Congress

After a series of misfortunes, the Congress finally managed to register victory in a major constituency in Jharkhand.

In Mandar, Congress nominee Shilpi Neha Tirkey defeated BJP’s Gangotri Kujur by over 23,000 votes. While Tirkey bagged 95,486 votes (43.89 per cent), Kujur managed to bag only 71,796 votes (33 per cent).

Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey (L) with BJP candidate Gangotri Kujur after the former won Mandar Assembly constituency by-election, in Ranchi, Sunday. (PTI) Congress candidate Shilpi Neha Tirkey (L) with BJP candidate Gangotri Kujur after the former won Mandar Assembly constituency by-election, in Ranchi, Sunday. (PTI)

Andhra Pradesh: YSRCP wins big with a margin of 82,888 votes

The ruling YSR Congress Party’s Mekapati Vikram Reddy secured a big win in the Atmakur bypoll in Andhra Pradesh, winning by a margin of 82,888 votes. Reddy polled 1,02,241 votes while his closest rival and BJP candidate G Bharat Kumar Yadav secured only 19,353 votes. BSP candidate N Obuleshu secured 4,904 votes.

(With inputs from PTI)