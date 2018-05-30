Bypolls: Repoll in 123 polling booths of UP, Maharashtra, Nagaland today

The re-polling will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on Wednesday. The re-polling will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on Wednesday.

The Election Commission (EC) has ordered repolling at 73 polling booths in Kairana Lok Sabha constituency in Uttar Pradesh, taking cognizance of the number of complaints of faults in Voter Verifiable Paper Audit Trails (VVPAT) machines during the bypolls on Monday. The re-polling will take place between 7 am and 5 pm on Wednesday.

The decision was taken a day after delegations from opposition parties met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and requested him to conduct repolls in areas that were highly affected by the alleged faults in VVPAT machines.

The EC also ordered repoll at 49 booths of Bhandara-Gondia constituency in Maharashtra in the wake of reports of electronic voting machines (EVM) and VVPAT malfunction during the Lok Sabha bypoll.

There will be repolling in one polling station in Nagaland too.

Earlier, the EC had sought a report from Uttar Pradesh CEO L Venkateshwar Lu, and the returning officers of Kairana and Noorpur seats. The CEO said that several complaints were reported for faulty VVPATs since the start of voting on Monday. Total 384 VVPATs were changed after the faults came to light during voting.

In addition to ordering repolls, the EC transferred the collector of Gondia, who acted as returning officer for the bypoll Monday. Sources said the decision was taken based on the report of the state CEO.

