Bypolls: Opposition alleges EVM snags, EC says reports exaggerated

Leaders from Samajwadi Party, Congress and RLD approached Election Commission (EC) Monday, claiming that a large number of EVMs developed snag during the bypoll to Kairana Lok Sabha seat. Snag in voting units was also reported during bypolls to Bhandara-Godiya and Palghar Lok Sabha seats in Maharashtra.

The EC has said news reports alleging large-scale failure of voting units were “exaggerated projection of reality”. According to EC, 0.76 per cent of ballot units and 0.81 per cent of control units of EVMs were replaced in the 14 bypolls. The percentage of VVPAT units replaced was 11.6 per cent. “Our polling staff is adept at handling EVMs, but VVPAT units are new and they will take time to get used to them. Preliminary report tells us that they may not have taken precautions while operating the units, which is why the VVPATs malfunctioned,” said a senior EC official. An EC spokesperson said “extreme heat” in some areas could be a factor behind the snag.

Earlier, SP’s Ram Gopal Yadav, RLD’s Ajit Singh and Congress’s R P N Singh met EC officials and claimed that “160 EVMs had broken down in Kairana constituency and 113 developed snags in Muslim majority areas in Noorpur.” They also alleged that the units that developed snag were not replaced quickly. “It seems the administration is deliberately indulging in wrongdoing,” their petition to EC read. They demanded re-poll in areas where “faulty” EVMs had not been replaced quickly. Alleging anomalies in use of EVMs, AICC general secretary Ghulam Nabi Azad said in Lucknow that all parties should jointly boycott use of EVMs.

The EC said in a statement, “news reports surfacing in the media alleging ‘large scale’ failure of EVMs and VVPATs in the ongoing by-elections and interruption of poll in the States of Maharashtra and Uttar Pradesh are an exaggerated projection of reality…replacement of defective EVMs/VVPATs during actual polls is a normal process and does not vitiate the integrity or credibility of the poll process in any way.”

