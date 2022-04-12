Bypolls Live Updates: Voting for 1 Lok Sabha seat, 4 Assembly constituencies begins in 4 states

Bypolls Live Updates: Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP after switching over to the TMC from the BJP. The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha from the constituency, who will face BJP’s Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul in the polls. Ballygunge assembly segment is also voting amid tight security arrangements. Altogether 680 of the total 2,012 booths in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, and all the 300 booths in Ballygunge in south Kolkata have been identified as “sensitive”. Around 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol. There are around 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge.
Meanwhile, bypolls to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur also commenced. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fates of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election. Altogether 1.53 lakh men, 1.47 lakh women and four voters of the third gender will exercise their franchise at 350 polling centres, which are being manned by 1,500 security personnel.
Voting is also underway in the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’s Kolhapur constituency. These polls were necessitated after the demise of Khairagarh MLA Devwrat Singh in November 2021 and Kolhapur MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December 2021.
In the bypoll to the North Kolhapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra, 15 candidates are in the fray, with the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.
The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.
According to the district administration, over 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for which 357 polling stations have been set up. Counting of votes will be taken up on April 16.
