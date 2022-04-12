Bypolls Live Updates: Voting for 1 Lok Sabha seat, 4 Assembly constituencies begins in 4 states

North Kolhapur Assembly seat likely to see fight between Congress and BJP

In the bypoll to the North Kolhapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra, 15 candidates are in the fray, with the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

According to the district administration, over 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise for which 357 polling stations have been set up. Counting of votes will be taken up on April 16.