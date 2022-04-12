scorecardresearch
Tuesday, April 12, 2022
Bypolls Live Updates: Voting for 1 Lok Sabha seat, 4 Assembly constituencies begins in 4 states

Bypolls Live Updates: Elections are being held to Asansol Lok Sabha seat and four Assembly seats - Ballygunge in West Bengal, Khairagarh in Chhattisgarh, Bochahan in Bihar and Kolhapur North in Maharashtra.

By: Express Web Desk |
Updated: April 12, 2022 10:04:04 am
Polling officials collect EVMs and other voting material, before leaving for their respective polling stations on the eve of the Ballygunge Assembly by-polls in Kolkata. (PTI)

Bypolls Live Updates: Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat, necessitated after Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP after switching over to the TMC from the BJP. The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha from the constituency, who will face BJP’s Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul in the polls. Ballygunge assembly segment is also voting amid tight security arrangements. Altogether 680 of the total 2,012 booths in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, and all the 300 booths in Ballygunge in south Kolkata have been identified as “sensitive”. Around 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol. There are around 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge.

Meanwhile, bypolls to the Bochahan assembly seat in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur also commenced. A total of 2.90 lakh voters will decide the fates of 13 candidates, three of them women, in the by-election. Altogether 1.53 lakh men, 1.47 lakh women and four voters of the third gender will exercise their franchise at 350 polling centres, which are being manned by 1,500 security personnel.

Voting is also underway in the Khairagarh Assembly seat in Chhattisgarh and Maharashtra’s Kolhapur constituency. These polls were necessitated after the demise of Khairagarh MLA Devwrat Singh in November 2021 and Kolhapur MLA Chandrakant Jadhav in December 2021.

Live Blog

Bypolls Live Updates: The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population, while the BJP has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul; Follow this space for Latest Updates

10:04 (IST)12 Apr 2022
North Kolhapur Assembly seat likely to see fight between Congress and BJP

In the bypoll to the North Kolhapur assembly constituency in Maharashtra, 15 candidates are in the fray, with the main fight is likely to be between the Congress, one of the constituents of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in the state, and the opposition BJP.

The bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to COVID-19 in December 2021. Jayashree Jadhav, the wife of the late MLA, is the Congress candidate, while the BJP has fielded Satyajit Kadam.

According to the district administration, over 2.90 lakh voters are eligible to  exercise their franchise for which 357 polling stations have been set up. Counting of votes will be taken up on April 16.

09:30 (IST)12 Apr 2022
Babul Supriyo's switch to TMC necessitated Asansol bypolls

The by-elections were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

The TMC has fielded yesteryear actor Shatrughan Sinha in Asansol, which has a substantial Hindi-speaking population. The BJP has nominated Asansol Dakshin MLA Agnimitra Paul.

Mamata Banerjee's party has fielded Supriyo in Ballygunge where he is pitted against BJP's Keya Ghosh and CPI(M)'s Saira Shah Halim. The Congress is also in the fray in both the seats. (PTI)

09:30 (IST)12 Apr 2022
Voting begins in Asansol, Ballygunge bypolls; 680 booths 'sensitive'

Polling began at 7 am on Tuesday for the by-election to the Asansol Lok Sabha seat and Ballygunge assembly segment in West Bengal amid tight security arrangements.

Altogether 680 of the total 2,012 booths in Asansol in Paschim Bardhaman district, and all the 300 booths in Ballygunge in south Kolkata have been identified as "sensitive".

Around 15 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in Asansol. There are around 2.5 lakh voters in Ballygunge. A total of 133 companies of central forces have been deployed in the two constituencies - 70 in Ballygunge and the remaining in Asansol.

Polling officers carrying Electronic Voting Machines (EVM), leave for their respective polling stations on the eve of the by-election of Bochaha assembly constituency in Muzaffarpur district. (PTI)

The by-elections in Asansol were necessitated as Babul Supriyo resigned as the MP of Asansol after switching over to the TMC from the BJP, while state minister Subrata Mukherjee, who represented Ballygunge, died last year.

By-poll to the Bochahan seat was necessitated by the death of MLA Musafir Paswan, who had won on the ticket of Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) of Bollywood set designer-turned-politician Mukesh Sahani. Sahani, who initially wanted to field the deceased MLA's son Amar, recently lost his ministerial berth, and subsequently the trust of his prospective candidate. Amar jumped ship and is now in the fray as the candidate of the RJD, which his father had defeated to win the seat.

Meanwhile, the North Kolhapur bypoll has been necessitated following the death of sitting Congress MLA Chandrakant Jadhav due to Covid-19 in December 2021.

In Khairagarh, the bypoll was necessitated following the death of JCC (J) legislator and former MP Devvrat Singh last November. The seat, which falls in the Rajnandgaon district, had witnessed a triangular contest in the 2018 assembly polls when the late Ajit Jogi-led JCC (J) had entered the poll arena. Khaiargarh was among the five seats won by the JCC in the 90-member state assembly.

