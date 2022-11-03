Bypolls Live Updates: Voting for Assembly bypolls for 7 seats begins

Bypolls Live Updates: The voting for the vacant seats in seven assembly constituencies in six states began Thuursday morning. The seats that that are voting today are are Adampur in Haryana; Andheri East (Maharashtra); Gopalganj and Mokama in Bihar; Munugode in Telangana; Gola Gokarannath in Uttar Pradesh; and Dhamnagar in Odisha. The votes will be counted on November 6. Many of the poll battles will be about a fierce contest between the BJP and regional parties such as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), the Samajwadi Party (SP), and the Biju Janata Dal (BJD).

The bypoll in Adampur was necessitated following Kuldeep Bishnoi’s exit from Congress and move to the BJP in August. Considered a litmus test for the BJP-JJP ruling alliance in Haryana, BJP is going to strengthen its base in Haryana if Bishnoi can win the battle.

Another high-profile election is the Andheri East bypoll which became necessary following the sudden demise of Shiv Sena MLA Ramesh Latke in May. The battle is a significant contest for the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena as it is the first election following a rebellion spearheaded by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and other MLAs. The bypoll is a litmus test for the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance. Ramesh Latke’s wife Rutuja is the Thackeray-led Sena’s candidate. There are six more nominees in the fray but none from the ruling alliance. The BJP withdrew its candidate Murji Patel following appeals from the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) and the NCP, among others.