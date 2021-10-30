scorecardresearch
Saturday, October 30, 2021
Bypolls Live Updates: Voting begins for bye-elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats

Bypolls Live Updates: The counting of votes will be held on November 2. The electoral battle is expected to witness close fights between several political heavyweights.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: October 30, 2021 7:47:17 am
Officers leave for poll duty at the Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Kullu. (Photo: PTI)

The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies in 13 states and a union territory kicked off at 7 am on Saturday.

The electoral battle is expected to witness close fights between several political heavyweights as political parties ramped up campaigning efforts in the weeks leading up to the high-stakes elections. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The three Lok Sabha seats where bypolls will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The elections to the LS seats were necessitated following the deaths of the sitting members.

Among the 29 Assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam (Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra), four in West Bengal (Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba), three each in Madhya Pradesh (Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur), Himachal Pradesh (Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai) and Meghalaya (Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang), two each in Bihar (Tarapur and Kusheshwar), Karnataka (Hanagal and Sindgi) and Rajasthan (Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad) and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh (Badvel), Haryana (Ellenabad), Maharashtra (Deglur), Mizoram (Tuirial) and Telangana (Huzurabad).

Live Blog

October 30 bypolls: The Lok Sabha bye-elections will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The Assembly bypolls are being held in 29 seats. Follow live updates here:

07:47 (IST)30 Oct 2021
Voting commences in Bihar

Voting is currently underway at the Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seat in Darbhanga, Bihar. The bye-elections are being held in three Parliamentary and 30 Assembly constituencies in different states today. (ANI)

07:32 (IST)30 Oct 2021
Bypolls kick off in 13 states `

The bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats kicked off at 7 am as people were seen queueing up outside polling booths.

07:22 (IST)30 Oct 2021
October 30 bypolls: Where are they happening; who are the main candidates?

The stage is set for the October 30 bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies, where several political heavyweights have ramped up campaigning efforts in the weeks leading up to the high-stakes elections. The seats where Lok Sabha bypolls will be held include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the assembly bypolls will be held in 30 seats spread across 14 states. Click Here for list of states going to the polls and the main contenders

Haryana Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala campaigns for BJP's Gobind Kanda in Ellenabad (Express photo)

Earlier, bypoll was also announced for the Shamator-Chessore Assembly constituency in Nagaland. However, on October 13, Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party's candidate S Keoshu Yimchunger was declared elected uncontested.

Adequate security and Covid safety measures have been put in place for the electoral exercise held amid the pandemic.

