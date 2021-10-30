Bypolls Live Updates: Voting begins for bye-elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats

The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies in 13 states and a union territory kicked off at 7 am on Saturday.
The electoral battle is expected to witness close fights between several political heavyweights as political parties ramped up campaigning efforts in the weeks leading up to the high-stakes elections. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.
The three Lok Sabha seats where bypolls will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The elections to the LS seats were necessitated following the deaths of the sitting members.
Among the 29 Assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam (Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra), four in West Bengal (Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba), three each in Madhya Pradesh (Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur), Himachal Pradesh (Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai) and Meghalaya (Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang), two each in Bihar (Tarapur and Kusheshwar), Karnataka (Hanagal and Sindgi) and Rajasthan (Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad) and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh (Badvel), Haryana (Ellenabad), Maharashtra (Deglur), Mizoram (Tuirial) and Telangana (Huzurabad).
Voting is currently underway at the Kusheshwar Asthan Assembly seat in Darbhanga, Bihar. The bye-elections are being held in three Parliamentary and 30 Assembly constituencies in different states today. (ANI)
The bypolls to 3 Lok Sabha and 29 Assembly seats kicked off at 7 am as people were seen queueing up outside polling booths.
The stage is set for the October 30 bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 30 assembly constituencies, where several political heavyweights have ramped up campaigning efforts in the weeks leading up to the high-stakes elections. The seats where Lok Sabha bypolls will be held include Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. Meanwhile, the assembly bypolls will be held in 30 seats spread across 14 states. Click Here for list of states going to the polls and the main contenders