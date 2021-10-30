Bypolls Live Updates: Voting begins for bye-elections to 3 Lok Sabha, 29 Assembly seats

The bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and 29 Assembly constituencies in 13 states and a union territory kicked off at 7 am on Saturday.

The electoral battle is expected to witness close fights between several political heavyweights as political parties ramped up campaigning efforts in the weeks leading up to the high-stakes elections. The counting of votes will be held on November 2.

The three Lok Sabha seats where bypolls will be held are Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Mandi in Himachal Pradesh and Khandwa in Madhya Pradesh. The elections to the LS seats were necessitated following the deaths of the sitting members.

Among the 29 Assembly constituencies going to the bypolls, five are in Assam (Gossaigaon, Bhabanipur, Tamulpur, Mariani and Thowra), four in West Bengal (Dinhata, Santipur, Khardah and Gosaba), three each in Madhya Pradesh (Jobat, Raigaon and Prithvipur), Himachal Pradesh (Arki, Fatehpur and Jubbal-Kotkhai) and Meghalaya (Rajabala, Mawryngkneng and Mawphlang), two each in Bihar (Tarapur and Kusheshwar), Karnataka (Hanagal and Sindgi) and Rajasthan (Vallabhnagar and Dhariawad) and one seat each in Andhra Pradesh (Badvel), Haryana (Ellenabad), Maharashtra (Deglur), Mizoram (Tuirial) and Telangana (Huzurabad).