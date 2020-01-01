Gujarat bypolls: BJP wins 29 out of 33 taluka and district panchayat seats

In taluka panchayats, BJP won 26 seats whereas, Congress and independent won one seat each. (Representational Image) In taluka panchayats, BJP won 26 seats whereas, Congress and independent won one seat each. (Representational Image)

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday won 26 out of 30 seats of taluka panchayats and district panchayats for which polling was held on December 29. Apart from these 30 seats, BJP had already won three taluka panchayat seats unopposed earlier, taking its total tally to 29 out of 33 seats in the bypolls.

Out of the total 33 seats, 30 were of taluka panchayats and three of district panchayats. The State Election Commission had declared bypolls for 41 taluka panchayat seats and three district panchayat seats earlier in December. However, the by-election on seven taluka panchayat seats of Chanasma taluka in Patan district and Mahemdavad taluka in Kheda district were cancelled following court orders.

Whereas, on three taluka panchayat seats of Poshina in Sabarkantha district and Sutrapada in Gir-Somnath district, three candidates of BJP had already won unopposed.

At the same time, on four taluka panchayat seats of Patan, Mehsana, Surendranagar and Amreli districts, no candidate turned up to contest the elections. Eventually, polling was held for the three seats of district panchayats and 27 seats of taluka panchayats.

Out of the three district panchayat seats, two were from Ahmedabad district and one from Porbandar district. In Ahmedabad district, both the seats were won by Congress whereas one seat in Porbandar district was won by BJP.

In taluka panchayats, BJP won 26 seats whereas, Congress and independent won one seat each. The taluka panchayat seats, in which bypolls were held, are from districts like Patan, Mehsana, Ahmedabad, Aravalli, Mahisagar, Gandhinagar, Valsad, Surat, Navsari, Vadodara, Tapi, Dang, Morbi, Rajkot, Kutch, Junagadh, Dahod, Anand, Gir-Somnath and Kheda.

