Bypolls for Mainpuri, 5 other seats on December 5

The Election Commission (EC) on Saturday announced that the bypoll for the Mainpuri Lok Sabha seat that fell vacant upon the death of Samajwadi Party leader Mulayam Singh Yadav in October would be held on December 5.

The EC also announced bypolls to five Assembly seats – Padampur in Odisha, Sardarshahar in Rajasthan, Kurhani in Bihar, Bhanupratappur in Chhattisgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh – on December 5. The Rampur seat fell vacant on October 28 after then Samajwadi Party MLA Azam Khan was convicted in a hate speech case and sentenced to three years in prison.

Counting for the six bypolls would be held on December 8, the same day as counting for the Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections. The bypolls would coincide with phase two of polling in the Gujarat elections.