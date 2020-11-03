scorecardresearch
Bypolls 2020 Live Updates: Voting in bypolls to 54 assembly seats today, crucial contest in Madhya Pradesh

Bye-Election 2020 Live News Updates: Voting will be held from 7 AM to 6 PM, except in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and Nagaland, where the timings are different. The number of people allowed in a polling booth has been restricted.

Bye-Election 2020 Live Updates: The results will be declared on November 10. (Picture for representation)

Bye-Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting began on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states, including crucial 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the political ambitions of four senior national leaders are at stake — Kamal Nath of the Congress, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP.

The biggest chunk of assembly seats where by-polls will be held is in Madhya Pradesh — 28. Eight Assembly seats are up for polls in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand; and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana. These elections are politically significant for both the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition parties and are being seen by many as a test for public approval of the record of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term.

Extensive arrangements have also been made due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for election staff, more polling booths, thermal screening, sanitisers, masks and gloves for voters and markings to ensure social distancing. The results will be declared on November 10.

Strengthen the festival of democracy: PM Modi on Bypolls 2020

Taking to Twitter, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged voters to vote in large numbers and strengthen the festival of democracy.

Bypolls 2020: Crucial contest in Madhya Pradesh

The biggest chunk of assembly seats where by-polls will be held is in Madhya Pradesh --- 28. Eight Assembly seats are up for polls in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand; and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.

Sixty-three seats are currently vacant in state Assemblies across the country. Fifty-four of these will be filled in by-elections scheduled for Tuesday (November 3); voting for two seats in Manipur will be held on November 7.

The Election Commission has decided not to hold “at this stage” Assembly bypolls in the remaining seven seats. These vacant seats are in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Assam, and West Bengal, all of which are scheduled to get new Assemblies next year. The decision has been taken based on inputs received from the chief secretaries and election officials in these states, the poll panel has said in a release.

Apart from Madhya Pradesh, eight Assembly seats are up for grabs in Gujarat; seven in Uttar Pradesh; two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand; and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana.

The by-elections in Madhya Pradesh were necessitated after 22 sitting MLAs of the erstwhile Congress government switched over to the BJP in March 2020, leading to the fall of Kamal Nath’s 15-month-old government.

In Gujarat, the political future of five former Congress MLAs who have switched over to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be decided, and the latter’s strategy of strengthening the party by importing MLAs from the Opposition will be tested.

