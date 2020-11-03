Bypolls 2020 Live Updates: Voting in bypolls to 54 assembly seats today, crucial contest in Madhya Pradesh

Bye-Election 2020 Live Updates: The results will be declared on November 10. (Picture for representation)

Bye-Election 2020 Live Updates: Voting began on Tuesday for by-elections to 54 assembly constituencies in 10 states, including crucial 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh, where the political ambitions of four senior national leaders are at stake — Kamal Nath of the Congress, and Jyotiraditya Scindia, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Narendra Singh Tomar of the BJP.

The biggest chunk of assembly seats where by-polls will be held is in Madhya Pradesh — 28. Eight Assembly seats are up for polls in Gujarat, seven in Uttar Pradesh, two each in Odisha, Nagaland, Karnataka, and Jharkhand; and one seat each in Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and Haryana. These elections are politically significant for both the ruling BJP as well as the Opposition parties and are being seen by many as a test for public approval of the record of the government of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in its second term.

Extensive arrangements have also been made due to the Covid-19 pandemic, including personal protective equipment (PPE) kits for election staff, more polling booths, thermal screening, sanitisers, masks and gloves for voters and markings to ensure social distancing. The results will be declared on November 10.