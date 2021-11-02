Bypoll results: Gains for Congress in Himachal, NDA may win all seats in northeast

Going by the trends so far, bypolls in 13 states and one Union Territory have thrown up a mixed bag of results, with Congress leading in Himachal Pradesh and Rajasthan while the saffron party and its allies performing well in Madhya Pradesh and the northeast. The results also consolidated TMC’s position in West Bengal with the party all set to make a clean sweep of all the four seats to which bypolls were held.

Celebrations have begun in West Bengal as Trinamool Congress’ Udayan Guha has won the Dinhata assembly seat by a margin of 1,63,005 votes and party candidate Subrata Mondal emerged victorious in the Gosaba seat by a margin of 1,43,051 votes.

The party is also leading with massive margins in the two other Assembly constituencies — Khardaha and Santipur.

In Rajasthan, Congress candidates are headed towards victory in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies. The party was leading in the Mandi parliamentary seat and in the assembly constituency of Arki in Himachal Pradesh. Meanwhile, the BJP was leading in Fatehpur.

The saffron party is also at an advantage in Northeast states and Madhya Pradesh. The ruling Mizo National Front (MNF) on Tuesday won the bypoll to the Tuirial assembly seat in Mizoram by securing 39.96 per cent of the total 14,561 votes polled, as per the Election Commission.

The BJP won in Thowra and was leading along with its allies in four seats in Assam on Tuesday afternoon, as per the Election Commission. BJP candidate Sushanta Borgohain, who switched over from the Congress, won the Thowra seat by a margin of 30,561 votes for a third term, the EC said.

BJP candidates Phanidhar Talukdar (Bhabanipur) and Rupjyoti Kurmi (Mariani) were leading by unassailable margins. BJP ally UPPL’s candidate Jiron Basumatary won the Gossaigaon seat (part of the Bodo Territorial Region) by a margin of 28,252 votes over Congress’s Jowel Tudu. Meanwhile, UPPL’s Jolen Daimary was leading in Tamulpur.

In the Thowra seat, BJP’s Borgohain bagged 54,956 votes, while his nearest rival Raijor Dal’s Dhaijya Konwar, who fought as an Independent, managed to get 24,395 votes. Borgohain, who had first become the MLA from Thowra constituency in Sivasagar district in 2011, resigned from Congress on July 30, citing “changed internal political atmosphere” within the party.

In Meghalaya, the ruling party NPP won the Rajabala assembly constituency as its candidate Md. Abdus Saleh defeated his nearest opponent Hashina Yashmin Mondal of the Congress by a margin of over 1,900 votes, Chief Electoral Officer FR Kharkongor said.

The National People’s Party nominee secured 11,823 votes while Mondal got 9,897, he said. United Democratic Party’s Ashahel D Shira secured the third position with 7,247 votes, the CEO said. NPP’s Pyniaid Sing Syiem in Mawryngkneng is ahead of his nearest Congress rival Highlander Kharmalki with a margin of 1,816 votes.

The ruling JD(U) and main opposition RJD are leading in one assembly seat each in Bihar, according to the latest update by the Election Commission on counting trends.

RJD’s Arun Kumar is leading over his nearest rival of the JD(U) Rajiv Kumar Singh by 2,551 votes in Tarapur, after completion of seven rounds of counting. In Kushweshwar Asthan, JD(U) nominee Aman Bhushan Hajari is ahead of RJD’s Ganesh Bharti by 6,242 votes, following 13 rounds of counting, data available with the poll panel showed.

INLD secretary general Abhay Singh Chautala won in the Ellenabad assembly constituency in Haryana by a margin of over 6,500 votes.

The bypoll was necessitated after Chautala in January resigned as the MLA from the seat in protest against three central farm laws and to stand in solidarity with the farmers who are protesting against these legislations since past one year.

While there are 19 candidates in the fray, most of whom are Independents, the main contest is between Chautala, Beniwal and JJP-backed BJP candidate Gobind Kanda.

Congress candidates are headed towards victory in Dhariawad and Vallabhnagar assembly constituencies of Rajasthan. According to latest trends, Nagraj Meena is leading by a margin of 1,21,43 votes over BJP candidate Khet Singh Meena in Dhariawad while in Vallabhnagar, Preeti Shaktawat is ahead of Rashtriya Loktantrik Party (RLP) candidate Udailal Dangi by a margin of 6,501 votes.

Shiv Sena candidate Kalaben Delkar, the wife of former independent MP late Mohan Delkar, took a decisive lead of over 15,000 votes as counting was underway on Tuesday for the by-election to the Dadra and Nagar Haveli Lok Sabh seat.

After the completion of 11 rounds of counting, Kalaben Delkar was leading by over 15,000 votes.

She had so far received 44,723 votes, while her close rival, BJP candidate Mahesh Gavit, was trailing with 29,388 votes. Besides, Congress’ Mahesh Dhodi got 1,947 votes so far, an Election Commission official said.

The Congress was leading in Mandi parliamentary seat and in the assembly constituency of Arki whereas the BJP was leading in Fatehpur on Tuesday, according to available trends for bypolls in Himachal Pradesh. Independent candidate Chetan Singh Bragta is ahead in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat.

In the Mandi parliamentary seat, late chief minister Virbhadra Singh’s wife Pratibha Singh of the Congress is leading with 5,920 votes over her nearest rival, Kargil war hero Brigadier (retd) Khushal Thakur of the BJP. After 12 rounds of counting in the Jubbal-Kotkhai assembly seat, Bragta is leading with 2,331 votes over his nearest rival Rohit Thakur (12,780) of the Congress. BJP candidate Neelam Seraik has so far got only 1,753 votes.

The BJP was leading in the Khandwa Lok Sabha constituency and three other Assembly constituencies in Madhya Pradesh as counting of votes for bypolls to the four seats was underway on Tuesday.

In the Khandwa Lok Sabha seat, BJP candidate Gyaneshwar Patil was leading by 14,365 votes over his Congress rival Rajnarayan Singh Purni, the official said. In the Raigaon Assembly seat (reserved for SC) in Satna district, BJP candidate Pratima Bagri was leading by 220 votes over Congress’ Kalpana Verma.

In the Prithvipur Assembly seat in Niwari district, BJP’s Shishupal Singh Yadav was ahead of his Congress rival Nitendra Singh Rathore by 430 votes, while in Jobat (reserved for ST) seat of Alirajpur district, BJP’s Sulochana Rawat was leading by 1,956 votes over Congress’ Mahesh Patel, as per the latest trends.

BJP candidate Eatala Rajender was leading over his nearest TRS rival Gellu Srinivas Yadav after three rounds of counting of votes in the Huzurabad in Telangana.

After completion of three rounds, Rajender was leading by 1,263 votes. While Rajender garnered 13,525 votes, Srinivas Yadav (TRS) secured 12,262 votes.

In Karnataka, BJP is ahead in Sindagi while Congress has a lead in Hanagal. Srinivas Mane, the Congress candidate in Hanagal seat, is ahead of this BJP counterpart by over 8,000 votes.

(With PTI inputs)