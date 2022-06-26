Bypoll results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today

People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls, in Sangrur, Thursday. (PTI)

While Sangrur in Punjab recorded 45.3 per cent voter turnout, the polling percentages at Rampur and Azamgarh were 41.3 per cent and 49.43 per cent, respectively. Till the end of polling hours, Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded 43.75 per cent voter turnout, while the four Assembly seats in Tripura saw an overall polling percentage of 78.58. Nearly 67 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the bypolls to Atmakur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. In Jharkhand, 56.03 per cent turnout was reported in the Mandar assembly bypoll in Ranchi district.

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali.

In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.

The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.