Sunday, June 26, 2022
Bypoll results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today

Bypoll Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes will take place for three Lok Sabha seats--Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab--and seven Assembly seats--Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

Updated: June 26, 2022 7:14:21 am
People wait in a queue to cast their votes for Azamgarh Lok Sabha byelection, at Shibli College polling station in Azamgarh, Thursday. (PTI)

Bypoll Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats will take place on Sunday. Counting will begin at 8 am amid multi-tier security cover. Postal ballots will be counted before opening EVMs. The fate of newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the CM. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month following the resignation of the then chief minister Biplab Deb.

The three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on June 23 were Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. As far as Assembly seats are concerned, bypolls were held in a total of seven seats–Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.

In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first test of popularity following its thumping victory in the assembly polls. The bypolls were held at a time when the AAP is facing criticism from the opposition over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party’s Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.

Counting of votes for bypolls to three Lok Sabha seats and seven Assembly seats is set to begin shortly. Follow live updates here.

07:14 (IST)26 Jun 2022
Good morning and welcome to our live blog!

 Counting of votes for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats will take place on Sunday.

Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!

People queue up at a polling station to cast their votes for the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypolls, in Sangrur, Thursday. (PTI)

While Sangrur in Punjab recorded 45.3 per cent voter turnout, the polling percentages at Rampur and Azamgarh were 41.3 per cent and 49.43 per cent, respectively. Till the end of polling hours, Rajinder Nagar Assembly constituency recorded 43.75 per cent voter turnout, while the four Assembly seats in Tripura saw an overall polling percentage of 78.58. Nearly 67 per cent voters exercised their franchise in the bypolls to Atmakur constituency in Andhra Pradesh. In Jharkhand, 56.03 per cent turnout was reported in the Mandar assembly bypoll in Ranchi district.

Tripura has the highest number of four seats -- Agartala, Jubarajnagar, Surma and Town Bardowali.

In Rampur, the BJP fielded Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, who recently joined the party. Asim Raja, handpicked by Azam Khan is the SP candidate. The Mayawati-led BSP is not contesting from Rampur.

The Azamgarh seat saw a triangular contest among BJP's Dinesh Lal Yadav 'Nirhua', a Bhojpuri actor-singer, SP's Dharmendra Yadav and BSP's Shah Alam, also known as Guddu Jamali.

In Sangrur, the bypoll was necessitated following the resignation of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann from the Lok Sabha after he was elected as an MLA in the state assembly elections earlier this year. Mann had won the Sangrur seat in the 2014 and 2019 parliamentary elections.

