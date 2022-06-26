Bypoll results 2022 Live Updates: Counting of votes in 3 Lok Sabha, 7 assembly seats today

Bypoll Results 2022 Live: Counting of votes for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats will take place on Sunday. Counting will begin at 8 am amid multi-tier security cover. Postal ballots will be counted before opening EVMs. The fate of newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha among others will be decided today. Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, needs to win this election to continue as the CM. He is a Rajya Sabha member who was sworn in last month following the resignation of the then chief minister Biplab Deb.
The three Lok Sabha seats that went to polls on June 23 were Azamgarh and Rampur in Uttar Pradesh, and Sangrur in Punjab. As far as Assembly seats are concerned, bypolls were held in a total of seven seats–Rajinder Nagar in Delhi, Mandar in Jharkhand, Atmakur in Andhra Pradesh and Agartala, Town Bordowali, Surma and Jabarajnagar in Tripura.
In Punjab, the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is facing its first test of popularity following its thumping victory in the assembly polls. The bypolls were held at a time when the AAP is facing criticism from the opposition over the law-and-order scenario in the state and the killing of singer Sidhu Moosewala. The AAP has fielded Gurmail Singh, the party’s Sangrur district in-charge; the main opposition Congress former Dhuri MLA Dalvir Singh Goldy, while the BJP candidate is former Barnala MLA Kewal Dhillon, who had joined the party on June 4.
Counting of votes for bypolls to three Lok Sabha and seven Assembly seats will take place on Sunday.
Stay tuned as we bring you the latest updates!