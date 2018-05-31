Bypoll Results 2018: How to check bye-election results on Election Commission of India website 

Bye-Election Results 2018: The counting of votes for the four Lok Sabha seats and eleven Assembly seats across across 10 states began on Thursday amid tight security arrangements. Once the counting is completed, the results will be available on the Election Commission of India (ECI) website (http://eci.nic.in). Meanwhile, you can also track the results in real-time at The Indian Express.

To check the bypoll results, visit Election Commission website at http://eci.nic.in. The commission will declare the winning candidate as and when the counting of votes is completed. The elections to the Lok Saha seats and the Assembly seats were held on Monday. Repolling was, however, held in certain booths after the failure of voting machines was reported from few constituencies.

The bypoll results are crucial for the BJP to maintain its majority in the lower House. The elections which come after the saffron party’s setback in Gorakhpur and Phulpur bypolls, Karnataka elections and the growing fissures between the BJP and its ally Shiv Sena, could set the tone for 2019 General Elections. All eyes are, however, set on the Kairana Lok Sabha which saw a direct contest between the ruling BJP and the Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) candidate. The opposition which aims to continue its winning streak has put up a common candidate to cash on the anti-BJP vote.

Maharashtra’s Palghar Lok Sabha seat is poised for a multi-cornered contest between Rajendra Gavit (BJP), Baliram Jadhav (Bhaujan Vikas Aghadi), Shriniwas Wanaga (Shiv Sena) and Damodar Singhda (Congress). In Bhandara-Gondiya, the NCP has joined hands with the Congress to keep BJP at bay. Nagaland’s lone Lok Sabha seat fell vacant after Neiphiu Rio took charge as the chief minister.

Meanwhile, the Congress won Meghalaya’s Ampati seat with a margin of 3,000 votes. The party also retained Maharashtra’s Palus Kadegaon Assembly constituency. The counting of votes is also underway in Legislative Assemblies of Shahkot (Punjab), Tharali (Uttarakhand), Chengannur (Kerala), Jokihat (Bihar), Gomia and Silli (Jharkhand), Maheshtala (West Bengal), Noorpur (Uttar Pradesh) and RR Nagar (Karnataka).

