Counting for 5 assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats today; big tests for Vijay, Suvendu Adhikari

Polling officials check Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) and other polling materials at a distribution centre before leaving for their respective polling booths on the eve of the Nagaon Lok Sabha Bypoll, in Nagaon. (ANI Photo)

Counting of votes for byelections to five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will begin at 8 am on Friday. The results from Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat will show how the BJP, Congress and regional parties have fared in these contests.