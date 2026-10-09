Counting for 5 assembly, 1 Lok Sabha seats today; big tests for Vijay, Suvendu Adhikari

Counting of votes for byelections to five Assembly seats and one Lok Sabha constituency across West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Assam and Puducherry will begin at 8 am on Friday. The results from Nandigram and Rejinagar in West Bengal, Madurantakam and Dharapuram in Tamil Nadu, Thattanchavady in Puducherry and Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha seat will show how the BJP, Congress and regional parties have fared in these contests.
Madurantakam, Dharapuram By-Election Results 2026 Live Updates
Nagaon By-Election Result 2026 Live Updates
The results in West Bengal’s Nandigram and Rejinagar will be closely watched following the BJP’s victory in the 2026 Assembly elections and the split within the Trinamool Congress. The results could show whether the BJP’s rise to power has translated into voter support.
Nandigram is an important seat for both the BJP and TMC. Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari defeated Mamata Banerjee there in the 2021 Assembly elections and retained the seat in 2026 before vacating it to keep Bhabanipur.
The BJP has fielded Hasirani Rath in Nandigram. Her son, Chandranath Rath, a former aide of Adhikari was shot dead on May 6, two days after the BJP won the Assembly elections. Congress candidate Milan Pradhan is also in the fray, along with candidates from rival TMC factions and the CPI.
Rejinagar has a multi-cornered contest, with AJUP’s Golam Nabi Azad, BJP’s Sakharav Sarkar, TMC’s Rabiul Alam Chowdhury, rival TMC candidate Safiuzzaman Sheikh, Congress’ Mohammad Abdullahil Kafi and CPI(M)’s Syed Asad Ali in the fray. The result will be important for parties seeking to consolidate support among the constituency’s minority electorate.
Both West Bengal constituencies recorded turnout of around 80%. Nandigram registered 80.89% polling, while Rejinagar recorded 80.08%, according to the Election Commission. Congress demanded fresh polling in both constituencies, alleging that voters were intimidated and irregularities took place during voting.
In Tamil Nadu, bypolls are being held in Madurantakam and Dharapuram after former AIADMK MLAs K Maragatham Kumaravel and P Satyabama resigned and later joined the ruling TVK. Both are contesting the bypolls again, while the DMK and AIADMK have also fielded candidates in the two constituencies.
Madurantakam recorded 83.86% turnout by 5 pm on Tuesday, the highest among the constituencies for which figures were reported at that time. Dharapuram registered 78.53%. Both constituencies are reserved for Scheduled Caste candidates.
Assam’s Nagaon Lok Sabha bypoll is an important contest for the BJP, Congress and the All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF). The BJP is seeking to expand its support in the Muslim-majority constituency, while Congress is looking to retain its minority voter base. AIUDF chief Badruddin Ajmal is also seeking to revive the party’s electoral fortunes.
Fifteen candidates are contesting the Nagaon bypoll, with the main contest expected between BJP nominee Devashish Sharma, former Congress MLA Sibamoni Bora and Ajmal in Assam. The result could indicate whether AIUDF can regain ground after its tally fell to two Assembly seats in the April elections, down from 16 previously.
In Puducherry, the Thattanchavady bypoll is an early test for the four-month-old NDA government led by Chief Minister N Rangasamy. The seat fell vacant after Rangasamy resigned. Eleven candidates are contesting, with the main contest between the ruling AINRC-led NDA, Congress and the DMK, a former ally. Thattanchavady recorded a voter turnout of 78.83%.