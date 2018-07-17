By walking on path of Sufism, terrorism can be ended: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi

“Sufism spreads such fragrance throughout the world, it has brotherhood, it has peace and harmony and I believe that by walking on the path of Sufism, terrorism can be ended,” Naqvi said. (PTI Photo) “Sufism spreads such fragrance throughout the world, it has brotherhood, it has peace and harmony and I believe that by walking on the path of Sufism, terrorism can be ended,” Naqvi said. (PTI Photo)

Sufism spreads the fragrance of peace and by walking on its path, terrorism can be ended, Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the sidelines of an event, the Union minister also countered AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi’s remarks on lack of representation of Muslims in the paramilitary forces, saying counting the number of soldiers on the basis of religion was the result of a “distorted secular mindset”.

Owaisi, while speaking to reporters in Hyderabad, accused the Centre of neglecting Muslims and demanded that Prime Minister Narendra Modi tell how many of them got government jobs, including in central paramilitary forces.

Hitting back at the AIMIM chief for his remarks, Naqvi said, “An Army soldier is the son of mother India, he is not a Hindu or a Muslim. Counting the number of soldiers on religious grounds is the result of a distorted secular mindset.”

Addressing people at the launch of the web portal of the Dargah Khwaja Saheb Ajmer, Naqvi praised Sufism and urged people to follow its path.

“Sufism spreads such fragrance throughout the world, it has brotherhood, it has peace and harmony and I believe that by walking on the path of Sufism, terrorism can be ended,” Naqvi said.

He said that those people who want to destroy development because of their destructive agenda, forces that want to convert a positive environment to a negative one, should be defeated. The Union minister also said that there should be a debate on development in Parliament.

“The most important thing is it will give transparency, as those who want to donate to the Dargah can use this medium. It will be linked with the State Bank of India,” Naqvi said while launching the web portal of the shrine of Sufi saint Moinuddin Chishti.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Naqvi also countered Owaisi’s charge of lack of development of minorities under the Modi government. He said the Centre’s development was not communal and it was inclusive.

“We believe that those who are needy, poor, the backward section of the society, they should get the benefits of development. Those who are worried, like the Congress and freelancers of the Congress, they should understand that we have done development and worked without discrimination, given development with dignity, and empowerment without appeasement, in the last four years,” he said.

“The result is that, in job creation…when we came to power, 4.8 per cent people from the minority communities were in central government services, today it is more than 10 per cent,” Naqvi said.

