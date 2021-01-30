scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, January 29, 2021
Breaking News

‘By supporting protesters, Capt insulting R-Day grace and his Army background’

He blamed Amarinder for inciting violent elements in Punjab and creating a situation of terror in the state.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | January 30, 2021 3:58:25 am
Tarun Chugh, Amarinder singh, Republic Day, BJP national general secretary, Punjab CM, Captian Amarinder Singh, farmers protest, punjab farmers protest, india news, indian expressBJP general secretary Tarun Chugh. (Twitter/@tarunchughbjp)

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was insulting his Army background and the grace of Republic Day by supporting “farmers” who insulted the national flag during a tractor parade at Red Fort in Delhi.

In a statement issued here, he attacked Amarinder for finding fault with Delhi Police in handling the situation.

He said more than 450 police personnel suffered injuries while exercising restraint in controlling the violent group of farmers.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

“A Chief Minister who failed to control law and order in his state looks ridiculous sermonising police of other state,” Chugh said.

Top News Right Now
Click here for more

He blamed Amarinder for inciting violent elements in Punjab and creating a situation of terror in the state.

Chugh also cautioned the Punjab chief minister against indulging in cheap political gimmicks at a point when his government was reeking with corruption.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 29: Latest News

Advertisement