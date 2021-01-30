‘By supporting protesters, Capt insulting R-Day grace and his Army background’

BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh Friday said that Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh was insulting his Army background and the grace of Republic Day by supporting “farmers” who insulted the national flag during a tractor parade at Red Fort in Delhi.

In a statement issued here, he attacked Amarinder for finding fault with Delhi Police in handling the situation.

He said more than 450 police personnel suffered injuries while exercising restraint in controlling the violent group of farmers.

“A Chief Minister who failed to control law and order in his state looks ridiculous sermonising police of other state,” Chugh said.

He blamed Amarinder for inciting violent elements in Punjab and creating a situation of terror in the state.

Chugh also cautioned the Punjab chief minister against indulging in cheap political gimmicks at a point when his government was reeking with corruption.