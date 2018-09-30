By-election to civic bodies: ‘People rejected Cong as it spreads caste hatred’

Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani (File) Gujarat BJP president Jitu Vaghani (File)

State BJP president Jitu Vaghani on Saturday congratulated party workers of the Sabarkantha district unit, at a meeting held in Himmatnagar, for winning six of the 11 seats in six nagarpalikas where by-elections were held on Tuesday. He said that the result showed that people had not accepted the Congress, because it was spreading ‘caste hatred’ as opposed to the BJP’s idea of overall public welfare.

He said that Congress had had a long tradition of insulting Sardar Patel while Narendra Modi had worked for Sardar Patel’s prestige by increasing the height of Sardar Sarovar dam.

Taking the opportunity to attack Congress president Rahul Gandhi for calling the Statue of Unity ‘Made in China’, Vaghani said, “Rahul equated Patel with a shoe. The BJP will agitate against this insult.”

Seeking an apology from Rahul, he said that he was sure the people of Gujarat would avenge this insult of Sardar.

