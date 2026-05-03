By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: When will Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Tripura bypoll vote counting begin?

By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: The bypoll results for constituencies Umreth (Gujarat), Bagalkot and Davanagere South (Karnataka), Baramati and Rahuri (Maharashtra), Koridang (Nagaland) and Dharmanagar (Tripura) will be announced on May 4, with vote counting beginning in the morning.

By: Express Web Desk
3 min readNew DelhiUpdated: May 3, 2026 01:06 PM IST
Three-layered security checks will also be in place at counting centres.Three-layered security checks will also be in place at counting centres. (Express Photo)
Make us preferred source on Google

By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: The vote counting for the by-election to Assembly constituencies held on April 9 will begin on Monday morning. The results for the seven seats in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura will be declared on the same day as the results of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu,and West Bengal.

The vote counting will take place alongside the counting of votes for these states.

Which are the seven constituencies?

  • Umreth (Gujarat): The by-election to the Umreth constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district were held following the death of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar. His son contested in the elections, while AAP pulled out of the race.
  • Bagalkot (Karnataka): The bypoll was necessitated by death of former Minister HY Meti from the Congress.
  • Davanagere South (Karnataka): Polling here was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.
  • Baramati (Maharashtra): The bypoll was announced following the death of incumbent deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The constituency is regarded as an NCP stronghold.
  • Rahuri (Maharashtra): By-elections were announced following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile.
  • Koridang (Nagaland): The by-poll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen.
  • Dharmanagar (Tripura): By-election was held following the passing of the previous MLA and Speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen of the BJP.

The bypoll in Ponda (Goa) was cancelled following Bombay High Court order on petitions filed by Pritam Harmalkar and Ankita Kamat, who had challenged the validity of the election notification. The seat was left vacant following the death of sitting MLA from the BJP and former Goa Chief Minister, Ravi Naik.

How to check by-election results?

The results can be viewed on the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) – results.eci.gov.in. The page has a subsection titled “Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May 2026”. The result trends will go live at 8 am on Monday.

The trends and final results will also be available on The Indian Express.

How will counting take place?

Officials said the ECI will introduce QR code-based photo ID cards for the first time in these counts. Three-layered security checks will also be in place at counting centres. The arrangements will be the same for counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Loading Recommendations...
May 03: Latest News
Advertisement
Live Blog
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments