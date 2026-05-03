By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: When will Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Tripura bypoll vote counting begin?

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By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: The vote counting for the by-election to Assembly constituencies held on April 9 will begin on Monday morning. The results for the seven seats in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura will be declared on the same day as the results of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu,and West Bengal.
The vote counting will take place alongside the counting of votes for these states.
The bypoll in Ponda (Goa) was cancelled following Bombay High Court order on petitions filed by Pritam Harmalkar and Ankita Kamat, who had challenged the validity of the election notification. The seat was left vacant following the death of sitting MLA from the BJP and former Goa Chief Minister, Ravi Naik.
The results can be viewed on the official website of Election Commission of India (ECI) – results.eci.gov.in. The page has a subsection titled “Bye Election to Assembly Constituencies: Trends & Results May 2026”. The result trends will go live at 8 am on Monday.
The trends and final results will also be available on The Indian Express.
Officials said the ECI will introduce QR code-based photo ID cards for the first time in these counts. Three-layered security checks will also be in place at counting centres. The arrangements will be the same for counting of votes for the Assembly elections in West Bengal, Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
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