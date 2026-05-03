By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: When will Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland, Tripura bypoll vote counting begin?

By Election Results 2026 Date & Time: The vote counting for the by-election to Assembly constituencies held on April 9 will begin on Monday morning. The results for the seven seats in Gujarat, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Nagaland and Tripura will be declared on the same day as the results of Assam, Kerala, Puducherry, Tamil Nadu,and West Bengal.

The vote counting will take place alongside the counting of votes for these states.

Which are the seven constituencies?

Umreth (Gujarat): The by-election to the Umreth constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district were held following the death of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar. His son contested in the elections, while AAP pulled out of the race.

The by-election to the Umreth constituency in Gujarat’s Anand district were held following the death of BJP MLA Govindbhai Parmar. His son contested in the elections, while AAP pulled out of the race. Bagalkot (Karnataka): The bypoll was necessitated by death of former Minister HY Meti from the Congress.

The bypoll was necessitated by death of former Minister HY Meti from the Congress. Davanagere South (Karnataka): Polling here was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa.

Polling here was necessitated by the death of the incumbent Congress MLA Shamanur Shivashankarappa. Baramati (Maharashtra): The bypoll was announced following the death of incumbent deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The constituency is regarded as an NCP stronghold.

The bypoll was announced following the death of incumbent deputy Maharashtra CM Ajit Pawar in a plane crash in January. The constituency is regarded as an NCP stronghold. Rahuri (Maharashtra): By-elections were announced following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile.

By-elections were announced following the death of BJP MLA Shivaji Kardile. Koridang (Nagaland): The by-poll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen.

The by-poll necessitated by the death of sitting BJP MLA Imkong L Imchen. Dharmanagar (Tripura): By-election was held following the passing of the previous MLA and Speaker, Biswa Bandhu Sen of the BJP.

The bypoll in Ponda (Goa) was cancelled following Bombay High Court order on petitions filed by Pritam Harmalkar and Ankita Kamat, who had challenged the validity of the election notification. The seat was left vacant following the death of sitting MLA from the BJP and former Goa Chief Minister, Ravi Naik.