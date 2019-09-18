By December, trains likely to go ‘noiseless’, have more seats for differently abled

In a bid to make trains nearly silent, add more seats, and reserve some of them for the physically challenged, Indian Railways will shed one of the two generator coaches in each train.

So trains are likely to go “silent” by December, with the Railways deciding to run them on power drawn from an overhead electric supply system, instead of the noisy power cars at either end, Railway Board Member (Rolling Stock) Rajesh Agarwal said Tuesday.

One of the two power cars will be replaced with an LSLRD (LHB Second Luggage, Guard & Divyaang Compartment), which will have a specially-designed cabin with six seats reserved for differently-abled people, an additional 31 seats for chair car travellers and extra luggage space, the officials said.

There will be one standby “silent” generator car to be used for emergencies.

At present, the power cars generate a 105-decibel noise, which will be reduced to nil by year-end, Agarwal said, adding that it will also save the railways Rs800 crore a year in power bills and reduce air and noise pollution.

The overhead electric supply system is called “Head-On Generation” (HOG).