By 2025, India will become $5 trillion economy: Anurag Thakur

Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs Anurag Thakur on Wednesday asserted that by 2024-25 Indian will become a $5 trillion economy.

He was in Vadodara to attend an interactive session with the businessmen, organised by the Federation of Gujarat Industries and the Vadodara Chamber of Commerce and Industry. In the evening he also attended and prayed at Ganesh puja pandals in the city.

Talking about transparency in the finance sector, Thakur said, “From Dussehra, the I-T department will adopt faceless assessment technique to fight corruption. The government is working towards reducing litigations which will have a positive impact on the economy.”

He also lauded the start-up and stand-up schemes by the Union government as well as the “Make In India” initiative. He emphasised that the future course of the economy can be streamlined by taking into consideration all kinds of MSMEs, agricultural sector as well as small and large scale industries.