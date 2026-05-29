Buzz around new Karnataka Cabinet as Siddaramiah, son meet Rahul

With Siddaramaiah having stepped down as Chief Minister of Karnataka to pave the way for the smooth elevation of D K Shivakumar, the focus on Friday shifted to the second part of the well-choreographed transition in the southern state – formation of the new Cabinet. Both Siddaramiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi but made it a point to meet the Congress leadership separately with their wishlists.

They did, however, have lunch together to paint a picture of unity.

Siddaramaiah met Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and later Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with his son Yathindra, an MLC. He introduced Yathindra to Rahul. The signals were clear. He also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Siddaramaiah is said to be seeking a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Cabinet, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister.