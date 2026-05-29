Buzz around new Karnataka Cabinet as Siddaramiah, son meet Rahul

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
With Siddaramaiah having stepped down as Chief Minister of Karnataka to pave the way for the smooth elevation of D K Shivakumar, the focus on Friday shifted to the second part of the well-choreographed transition in the southern state – formation of the new Cabinet. Both Siddaramiah and Shivakumar were in Delhi but made it a point to meet the Congress leadership separately with their wishlists.
They did, however, have lunch together to paint a picture of unity.
Siddaramaiah met Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and later Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge along with his son Yathindra, an MLC. He introduced Yathindra to Rahul. The signals were clear. He also met AICC general secretary (organisation) K C Venugopal. Siddaramaiah is said to be seeking a berth for his son and loyalists in the new Cabinet, including the post of Deputy Chief Minister.
Top sources in the party said the party high command does not have a problem in inducting Yathindra in the Cabinet.
Siddaramaiah has already declined a Rajya Sabha nomination offered by the party leadership. He also said that he wants to remain in Karnataka and is not keen on a central role, which the party high command had suggested to him.
A meeting of the Congress legislature party will be held in Bengaluru on Saturday to elect a new leader. Venugopal and AICC general secretary in charge of the state Randeep Singh Surjewala will oversee the exercise. The Congress high command heaved a sigh of relief after Siddaramaiah met the top leadership and thanked them for having given him the opportunity to lead the state for eight years. That he brought his son along signaled that the transition would be smooth and trouble free.
“It was a very pleasant meeting. They discussed multiple political issues,” said Surjewala after Siddaramaiah’s meeting with Gandhi. Asked if the transition will be smooth in Karnataka, he said, “Absolutely. There is no hurdle in the smooth tradition of power in the state.”
The leadership, too, praised Siddaramaiah.
“Siddaramaiah’s public life has consistently reflected dignity, compassion and a deep commitment to social justice. From humble beginnings to serving Karnataka twice as Chief Minister, he remained steadfast in his commitment to equality, harmony and the welfare of the marginalised. Karnataka and the Congress remain grateful for his contributions to public life. Wishing him good health and the very best in his continued service to people,” Kharge said
Noting that he has been a hugely dominant figure in Karnataka’s politics for over four decades, Congress communication head Jairam Ramesh said, “The dignity with which he has been participating in the transition of power in the state has enhanced his stature immeasurably. He will be fondly remembered as he begins a new innings in his public life.”
After Siddaramaiah, Shivakumar met Gandhi and Kharge and then had a discussion with Venugopal. The focus of the discussions revolved around Cabinet formation. Shivakumar is said to be not keen on having Deputy Chief Ministers but sources in the Congress said the party will have to balance caste, regional and factional equations.
Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram