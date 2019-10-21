Buy swords to be prepared for Ayodhya verdict: UP BJP leader

WITH THE Supreme Court verdict in the Ayodhya case expected soon, a BJP leader in Saharanpur has triggered a controversy by urging Hindus to buy swords instead of utensils and ornaments this Dhanteras, as they would be handy to ensure safety after the verdict.

According to custom, Hindus purchase metal utensils and gold or silver ornaments on Dhanteras, which falls on October 25 this year.

In two videos, which went viral on social media, BJP’s Deoband Nagar president Gajraj Rana also urged Hindus to ensure that a grand Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya.

“People have kept Lord Ram in their hearts and everyone in the country wants the construction of a grand Ram temple. On the upcoming Dhanteras, I want to suggest to my Hindu friends especially to not buy silver utensils, but iron swords. This will help in maintaining safety,” Gajraj says in the first video, purportedly shot while he was talking to mediapersons Saturday.

In another video, reportedly made a day before, he urged people to ensure a Ram temple was constructed in Ayodhya before Diwali this year.

When asked, BJP spokesperson Chandramohan said he was unaware of the remarks and would “have to confirm”. Gajraj Rana was unreachable for comment.