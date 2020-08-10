Buxar SP orders probe into ‘framing’ of RTI activist’s minor son

Lalan Pandey, the minor’s lawyer, said, “We have already got a certificate from the school that shows he was born in April 2006. We are soon putting it up before JJB. If the police do the same, it could only help us.” Lalan Pandey, the minor’s lawyer, said, “We have already got a certificate from the school that shows he was born in April 2006. We are soon putting it up before JJB. If the police do the same, it could only help us.”

The Buxar SP on Sunday ordered a probe to find out if the local police were responsible for showing an RTI activist’s 14-year-old son as an adult after arresting him under the Arms Act when he was returning after writing his Class 10 examinations in February. Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey said he was personally monitoring the case.

On August 8, The Indian Express had reported on the issue in a report titled ‘Son in jail for five months, Bihar RTI activist says 14-yr-old framed, declared adult; DGP seeks details’.

Buxar SP Upendra Nath Verma told The Indian Express, “Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Sadar, is ordered to look into the whole matter, whether there is any fault at the police station and station house officer level. SHO Rajpur is ordered to verify documents provided by the RTI activist and send a proposal accordingly to the court and Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) regarding the boy’s age.” Verma also met the RTI activist on Friday.

The RTI activist said, “The police response is very belated. Anyway, I am somewhat relieved now that there is a hint of acceptance of mistake by the police. But if the matter is probed deeper, it would reveal collusion of musclemen with the police in framing my minor son in a false Arms Act case. My son has been suffering because I am an RTI activist whose RTI queries have been unmasking some influential people.”

The activist had exposed how school students had got MGNREGS job cards and alleged bungling in a village road scheme. The RTI activist had also sought details on paddy procurement by the Primary Agriculture Credit Society (PACS) under the cooperative department between 2009 and 2019. He suspected the role of PACS functionaries in framing his son, who could not write his final papers due on March 2 and scored 83 per cent marks in the five papers he wrote.

Lalan Pandey, the minor’s lawyer, said, “We have already got a certificate from the school that shows he was born in April 2006. We are soon putting it up before JJB. If the police do the same, it could only help us.”

