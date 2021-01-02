Former Union minister Buta Singh passes away

Former Union minister Buta Singh passed away in New Delhi on Saturday at the age of 86. Singh, a senior Congress leader, was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), where he was in a state of comatose after suffering a brain hemorrhage. His family said he died at around 5.30 am.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi described him as an “experienced administrator”, while Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said he was a loyal leader who devoted himself for the service of the country.

“Shri Buta Singh Ji was an experienced administrator and effective voice for the welfare of the poor as well as downtrodden. Saddened by his passing away. My condolences to his family and supporters,” PM Modi tweeted.

“The country has lost a true public servant and a loyal leader with the death of Sardar Buta Singh Ji. He devoted his entire life for the service of the country and the well being of the people, for which he will always be remembered,” Gandhi said.

