Businessman’s detention under PSA revoked by J&K admin

The Jammu and Kashmir administration has revoked Kashmiri businesman and trade leader Mubeen Shah’s detention under the Public Safety Act.

Shah was on Saturday “temporarily released” from a jail in Agra till March 2020. On Monday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta submitted a copy of the J&K Home Department order before a bench of Justices N V Ramana, B R Gavai and R Subhash Reddy, which was hearing a plea by his wife Asifa Shah. The order states that “in exercise of its powers under section 19(1) of the Public Safety Act 1978, the government hereby…revokes the detention order…of Dr Mubeen Ahmad Shah…with immediate effect.”

Asifa Shah told The Indian Express, “This is a big relief but his health has deteriorated severely and that will be our first priority.” Adding that other families “should approach the court”, she said, “We were always hopeful that he will be released since the state had no reasoning to hold him in custody.”

Sources in the J&K administration told The Indian Express that the decision to revoke the PSA charges against Shah was taken in view of his health condition. The 63-year-old businessman was taken in custody from his home late on August 4.

